Hungary vs Portugal: Where to watch on TV, online, form guide, squads

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo attends a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021 the day before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Hungary and Portugal

It doesn’t get tougher than Group F at the UEFA Euro 2020. Defending champions Portugal have been handed a tough draw. With Germany and France also featuring in the group, they will need nothing short of a win against Hungary in their opening match fixture. Hungary will be bolstered by their home crowd, but even then, it will be a tough task for the hosts to contain Portugal. Portugal is being led by Ronaldo, who knows all about being on the big stage.

Let’s take a look at you need to know about this crunch fixture.

Hungary vs Portugal: Matchtime & Venue

Date: June 15

Time: 09:30 pm IST

Venue: Puskas Arena, Budapest

Hungary vs Portugal: Where to watch on TV in India

Sony Ten 2 (English)

Sony Ten 2 HD (English)

Sony Ten 3 (Hindi)

Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi)

Hungary vs Portugal: Where to watch online (live stream)

SonyLIV

Jio TV

Euro 2020: Turkey vs Italy Possible lineups

Hungary: Gulácsi; Fiola, Orbán, Attila Szalai; Lovrencsics, Kleinheisler, Nagy, Schäfer, Holender; Roland Sallai, Ádám Szalai

Portugal: Rui Patrício; Nélson Semedo, Rúben Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Rúben Neves, William, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Diogo Jota

What the coaches say

Marco Rossi, Hungary coach: "We will do everything to push ourselves to the limit. We know who we're up against. We will keep our feet on the ground, but of course we want to achieve our dreams. Dreaming is free, so we dream. Our dream remains between us, of course. We talk about it and want to live that dream. Let's hope it continues during the EURO."

Fernando Santos, Portugal coach: "Obviously, as contenders to win, if we don't get through the group phase it will be a failure. But I don't believe that will happen to Portugal. I think people have the right and are correct to demand that we do everything in our power to win, using our quality, organisation, commitment, and I believe we are prepared for that. Portugal have the ability to go toe-to-toe with any team that also has ambitions to win the tournament."