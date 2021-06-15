UEFA Euro 2020 | Hungary vs Portugal Live Updates: Ronaldo set to break records; where to watch, live streaming, all you need to know

June 15, 2021 / 09:12 PM IST

their mettle with a dramatic comeback in their play-off final against Iceland.

Hungary host Portugal in the opening fixture of Group F at the UEFA Euro 2020. It is a must-win match for both sides. Germany and France make up the other two teams in the group. It is the toughest group at Euro 2020. Ronaldo is one goal away from breaking the record for most goals scored at the Euros. But, they must tackle a Hungary side who will have strong backing in Budapest where they showed