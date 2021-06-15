MARKET NEWS

June 15, 2021 / 09:12 PM IST

UEFA Euro 2020 | Hungary vs Portugal Live Updates: Ronaldo set to break records; where to watch, live streaming, all you need to know

Hungary take on Portugal in Group F. It is a crunch fixture as both teams need a win. Couple of records await Ronaldo and it will take some effort from Hungary to stop him.

Hungary host Portugal in the opening fixture of Group F at the UEFA Euro 2020. It is a must-win match for both sides. Germany and France make up the other two teams in the group. It is the toughest group at Euro 2020. Ronaldo is one goal away from breaking the record for most goals scored at the Euros. But, they must tackle a Hungary side who will have strong backing in Budapest where they showed
their mettle with a dramatic comeback in their play-off final against Iceland.
    Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball eduring a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Hungary. Monday, June 14, 2021 the day before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Hungary and Portugal. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
    Moneycontrol.com
  • June 15, 2021 / 09:12 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Hungary vs Portugal Live UpdatesAnd it is trivia time. Portugal have never lost against Hungary in 13 previous encounters (W9 D4). In fact, Hungary are the team Portugal have faced the most times without ever losing.

  • June 15, 2021 / 09:08 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Hungary vs Portugal Live Updates: Here is how Hungary will line up against Portugal. They will be starting with a three-man defence. 

  • June 15, 2021 / 09:06 PM IST

    Line ups out ##

    Euro 2020 | Hungary vs Portugal Live Updates: Here is the starting line-up for Portugal.

  • June 15, 2021 / 09:03 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Hungary vs Portugal Live Updates: Will it be a historic night for Ronaldo? 

  • June 15, 2021 / 08:53 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Hungary vs Portugal Live Updates: Ronaldo is just a goal away from breaking Platini's record for most goals scored at the Euros. Both are currently tied on 9 goals. 

  • June 15, 2021 / 08:29 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Hungary vs Portugal Live Updates: Portugal take on Hungary at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. It is a crunch fixture with both teams needing nothing short of a win. France and Germany are the two other teams in the group. 

