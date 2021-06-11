MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports

Euro 2020 begins tonight: Here are the key players to watch out for

Euro 2020: Key players like Thomas Müller, Frenkie de Jong, Rúben Dias may set your pulse racing and your passions afire when match action begins

Moneycontrol News
June 11, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST
Euro 2020, the latest edition of Europe’s highest quadrennial international men's football championship organised by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), will commence just after midnight on June 12 in India. As many as 24 teams will compete over a month, for only one of them to secure the ‘Kings of Europe’ title. Also read: Euro 2020 begins tonight: A quick guide to bring you up to date
Euro 2020, the latest edition of Europe’s highest quadrennial international men's football championship organised by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), will commence just after midnight on June 12 in India. As many as 24 teams will compete over a month, for only one of them to secure the ‘Kings of Europe’ title. Also read: Euro 2020 begins tonight: A quick guide to bring you up to date
Here are some of the players who may set your pulse racing and your passions afire when live Euro 2020 match action begins.
Here are some of the players who may set your pulse racing and your passions afire when live Euro 2020 match action begins.
Kylian Mbappé, France | Age 22
Kylian Mbappé, France | Age 22
Frenkie de Jong, the Netherlands | Age 24
Frenkie de Jong, the Netherlands | Age 24
Robert Lewandowski, Poland | Age 32
Robert Lewandowski, Poland | Age 32
Thomas Müller, Germany | Age 31
Thomas Müller, Germany | Age 31
Lorenzo Insigne, Italy | Age 30
Lorenzo Insigne, Italy | Age 30
Philip Foden, England | Age 21
Philip Foden, England | Age 21
Pedri, Spain | Age 18
Pedri, Spain | Age 18
Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium | Age 29
Kevin De Bruyne, Belgium | Age 29
David Turnbull, Scotland | Age 21
David Turnbull, Scotland | Age 21
Rúben Dias, Portugal | Age 24
Rúben Dias, Portugal | Age 24
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #euro #Euro 2020 #Football #Slideshow #Sports
first published: Jun 11, 2021 12:01 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

Future Wise | Is India catching up with the globe in online skilling?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey