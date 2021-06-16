MARKET NEWS

After Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, France's Paul Pogba removes Heineken beer bottle during presser; video goes viral

EURO 2020 | Paul Pogba spotted a Heineken beer bottle placed on the table in front of him at the post-match press conference after the Germany clash. He soon picked up the Heineken beer bottle and placed it under the table.

Moneycontrol News
June 16, 2021 / 05:23 PM IST
France's midfielder Paul Pogba reacts during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F football match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich on June 15, 2021. (PC-Matthias Hangst/POOL/AFP)

A day after Portugal's popular football star Cristiano Ronaldo removed Coca-Cola bottles during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Hungary showdown, France's Paul Pogba did something similar at the post-match press conference after the Germany clash.

Following a win over Germany 1-0 in their opening Euro 2020 match on Tuesday, one of Manchester United's most popular and considered among the finest midfielders in the world, Pogba spotted a Heineken beer bottle placed on the table in front of him.

Euro 2020 | Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture during press conference costs Coca-Cola $4 billion

He soon picked up the Heineken beer bottle and placed it under the table, however, he did not pick up the few Coca-Cola bottles as he had no problem with the aerated soft drinks.

The French midfielder is devout Muslim and refrains himself from consuming and even endorsing alcoholic products. This is the second time a player has displayed such a gesture towards a sponsor of the tournament.

While Pogba's gesture comes from his religious belief, Ronaldo cites health reasons for snubbing Coca-Cola at the presser.

Explaining the reasons for keeping these bottles on the table, a spokesperson said that players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences.

Ronaldo recent gesture had cost the beverage-maker's brand valuation  dearly. The stock reportedly sank by $4 billion. There are reports that same can happen to Heineken.
TAGS: #Coca-Cola #Cristiano Ronaldo #Euro 2020 #France #Heineken beer bottle #Paul Pogba #Portugal #UEFA Euro 2020
first published: Jun 16, 2021 05:23 pm

