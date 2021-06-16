Euro 2020 | Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture during press conference costs Coca-Cola $4 billion

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and manager Fernando Santos during the Euro 2020 press conference at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on June 14, 2021 (Image: UEFA/Handout via Reuters)

One small gesture by a man, a giant loss for a company. That is what seems to have happened after Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo moved two bottles of Coca-Cola during a press conference ahead of his team’s Euro 2020 match on June 15.

The 36-year-old did not appear to be a fan of carbonated soft drinks as he removed two bottles of Coca-Cola kept in front of him for promotion. He then raised a bottle of water, encouraging people to drink water instead.

He was heard saying ‘Agua!’, 'water' in Portuguese.

Marca reported that Ronaldo’s gesture had a negative impact as Coca-Cola’s stock price dropped 1.6 percent. The American company went from being worth $242 billion to $238 billion – a loss of $4 billion, the report added.

Portugal manager Fernando Santos was also present at the press conference but he did not remove the soft drink bottles.

Coca-Cola is the tournament’s official non-alcoholic beverage sponsor. The sponsorship deal, signed in 2019 with organisers UEFA, gives the global beverage giant the opportunity to showcase its brands during the course of the European football championship.

Ronaldo has spoken out against carbonated drinks in the past too. “Occasionally my son drinks Coca-Cola or Fanta and eats crisps and he knows I don't like that,” Ronaldo had reportedly said in the past.

Ronaldo scored a brace to help his side win 0-3 against Hungary during the Group F match at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. The Portugal legend set the record for most career goals at the tournament in the 87th minute from the penalty spot and then added another in injury time.