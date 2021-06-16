Portugal shatter Hungary 3-0 as Ronaldo scores a brace to rewrite the record books

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his second team goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Hungary and Portugal at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Bernadett Szabo/Pool via AP)

84’, 87’ and 90+2’. Three timestamps that will be etched in the memory of Hungary supporters. They fought valiantly until the 84th minute, but three goals in the space of eight minutes saw them sink. It was a cruel pill to swallow for Hungary in front of their home supporters. It was destined to be Ronaldo’s night and he stepped up. He missed a sitter in the first half but was not to be denied for long. The Portuguese captain converted a penalty and scored a brilliant second to help his team secure three precious points in their opening fixture in Group F.

Portugal was the dominant team in the game and created more chances. It was a test of Portugal’s attacking prowess versus the Hungarian defence for most of the game. They had a few chances in the first half. Jota had the first shot of the match from the edge of the box. It was palmed away by Gulasci. Ronaldo was furious at the time as he was free on the right edge of the box. They continued to attack. Every time Ronaldo had the ball, two or three Hungary players converged on him to deny him any space. Their best chance came in the 44th minute when Fernando rifled in a low cross into the box for Ronaldo, who sent the ball over the bar from just six yards out. It was a glaring miss and both teams headed into their dressing rooms with the score nil-nil.

The second half saw a repeat of the first with Portugal attacking with intent and Hungary being stubborn in defence. As the game progressed, tensions started flaring with Portugal players looking more and more irritated. Hungary was getting under their nerves. The game almost turned on its head in the 80th minute, when Schon surged forward down the right flank and slipped a well driven low shot past Rui Patricio, but the goal was ruled out as Schon was in a n offside position when he made his run. But from there, it all went downhill for Hungary. Guerreiro’s shot in the 84th minute took a wicked deflection of a Hungary defender and found its way into goal to give Portugal the lead. Hungary broke apart from there. Three minutes later Rafa Silva was pulled down in the box by Orban and Ronaldo converted the penalty to break Michel Plattini’s record for most goals scored at the Euros. Two minutes into injury time, Ronaldo scored Portugal’s third goal to sink Hungarian hearts.

Portugal go top of the table with three points. Three very crucial points. They will be hoping for a draw in the matchup between Germany and France later in the night so that they stay top of the group. They came for the win, played for it and in the end deserved it.