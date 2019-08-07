PM Modi condoles Sushma Swaraj's demise, calls her death 'a personal loss'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of tweets, condoled the demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away at the age of 67 in New Delhi.

Calling her a "remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of poor", PM Modi said that a "glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end".

He tweeted: " Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to."

"An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world," PM Modi added.

Calling her demise as a "personal loss", the prime minister said, "I can’t forget the manner in which Sushma Ji worked tirelessly as EAM in the last 5 years. Even when her health was not good, she would do everything possible to do justice to her work and remain up to date with matters of her Ministry. The spirit and commitment was unparalleled."

Former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. She was 67.