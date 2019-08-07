LIVE Updates: Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67, last rites to be held in Delhi at 3pm on August 7

Live now
Aug 07, 2019
highlights
Delhi loses three former chief ministers in less than a year
'I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime': Sushma Swaraj's final tweet was on Article 370
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Shocked at the untimely demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Paid my respects and expressed my condolences to her family. Her speeches in the Parliament, full of substance and firepower, motivated several of us.
With Sushma Swaraj's demise late on the night of August 6, the national capital has lost three former chief ministers in less than a year.
Swaraj, who was the chief minister of Delhi for a brief period from October-December 1998, passed away due to a cardiac arrest. She was 67.
Three-time chief minister and veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in July this year due to cardiac arrest.
Diskhit and Swaraj died within a month of each other.
Madan Lal Khurana, who was the chief minister from 1993-96, also passed away in October last year.
Former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj passed away on August 6 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. She was 67.
Hours before she was rushed to AIIMS, Swaraj had congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said "she was waiting to see this day in my lifetime".
Swaraj was talking in the context of the passing of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 and the resolution to abrogate special status to J&K under Article 370 of the Constitution in Lok Sabha.
The resolution was adopted by Lok Sabha with 351 members voting in its support and 72 against it, while one member abstained.
The bill to create two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh – was passed by 370 votes in favour and 70 against. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House.
The resolution and the bill were approved by Rajya Sabha on August 5.
Abdulla Shahid, Foreign Minister of Maldives: Deeply grieved to hear the demise of my good friend Sushma Swaraj; Stateswoman extraordinaire, diplomat par excellence; A warm human being. Key architect of renewed Maldives-India friendship. May she rest in peace!
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan: I'm deeply saddened, I never thought Sushma ji will leave us so early. She loved & guided me as an elder sister for 3 decades. She had extraordinary personality & talent, she was a caring human.
S Rabbani, Afghanistan Foreign Affairs Minister: I’m saddened to hear of the untimely demise of Sushma Swaraj, former EAM of India. My deepest condolences to ppl &govt of India on the loss of a distinguished public figure who represented her country with distinction & determination.
Union Minister & BJP leader Nitin Gadkari: Passing away of Sushma ji is a personal loss for me, BJP & the country. Since the inception of the party, she played a key role in its expansion. When I was the President of BJP, she gave me guidance as an elder sister.