‘Miss you’, LK Advani’s heartfelt message on Sushma Swaraj

Veteran politician LK Advani has shared a heartfelt message on Sushma Swaraj. Calling her "a role model for women leaders", he remembered how the former external affairs minister had never missed bringing his favourite chocolate cake on each of his birthday.

"I am deeply distressed at the untimely demise of one of my closest colleagues, Sushma Swaraj ji,” the message said.



This pic by @the_hindu ‘s @rvmoorthyhindu of #SushmaSwaraj , L K Advani and Farooq Abdullah during the presidential polls in 2017 captures an era of Indian politics. pic.twitter.com/HnhsiDyFgS

— Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) August 7, 2019

The veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader reminisced the time when he was the party president in the eighties. Swaraj “was a promising young activist who I had inducted into my team,” he wrote.

“A brilliant orator, I was often amazed at her ability to recall incidents, events and present them with utmost clarity and eloquence.”

Advani said that the demise of the former Delhi CM was “an irreparable loss”.

“I will miss Sushmaji's presence immensely,” he wrote.

Swaraj, 67, died of a heart attack on August 6. She was considered one of the closest associates of Advani.