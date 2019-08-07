App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘Miss you’, LK Advani’s heartfelt message on Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj was a promising young activist who he had inducted into his team, Advani noted.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Veteran politician LK Advani has shared a heartfelt message on Sushma Swaraj. Calling her "a role model for women leaders", he remembered how the former external affairs minister had never missed bringing his favourite chocolate cake on each of his birthday.

"I am deeply distressed at the untimely demise of one of my closest colleagues, Sushma Swaraj ji,” the message said.

The veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader reminisced the time when he was the party president in the eighties. Swaraj “was a promising young activist who I had inducted into my team,” he wrote.

“A brilliant orator, I was often amazed at her ability to recall incidents, events and present them with utmost clarity and eloquence.”

Advani said that the demise of the former Delhi CM was “an irreparable loss”.

“I will miss Sushmaji's presence immensely,” he wrote.

Swaraj, 67, died of a heart attack on August 6. She was considered one of the closest associates of Advani.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 02:07 am

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #LK Advani #Politics #Sushma Swaraj

