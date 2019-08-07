LIVE Updates: Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67, last rites at 3 pm today

Live now
Aug 07, 2019
Sushma Swaraj: A powerful orator, people's minister and politician of many firsts
Delhi loses three former chief ministers in less than a year
'I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime': Sushma Swaraj's final tweet was on Article 370
Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani tweeted last night: I have an axe to grind with you Didi. You made Bansuri pick a restaurant to take me for a celebratory lunch. You left without fulfilling your promise to the two of us.
PM of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli: Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of Sushma Swaraj, a senior political leader of India and former External Affairs Minister. Heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the government and the people of India, as well as to the bereaved family members.
> Sushma Swaraj’s mortal remains will be kept at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi from about 12.00 pm to 3.00 pm.
> After this, Swaraj would be cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi Crematorium in the national capital.
Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away last night at AIIMS in New Delhi. Condolences are pouring in from across the country.
Many political leaders are visiting Swaraj’s residence in the national capital to pay their final respects.
This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates through the day.
A powerful orator, an easily-accessible minister and a politician of many firsts, Sushma Swaraj was a loyal BJP soldier who was always ready to face a challenge. Swaraj's attachment with the party ideology and principles was apparent even hours before she passed away as she tweeted to congratulate Prime Narendra Modi after the Centre's move to revoke the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.
"I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she said.
She passed away at AIIMS on the night of August 6 after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67.
Swaraj, who had a kidney transplant in 2016, had opted out of fighting the Lok Sabha elections this year due to health reasons.
She was not part of the Modi government this time and S Jaishankar replaced her as the External Affairs Minister. She left behind a legacy of an easily-accessible minister who helped the diaspora in distress with her revolutionary social media outreach.
Several path-breaking measures such as the passport infrastructure expansion and enhanced engagement with the East were the highlights of her tenure as the external affairs minister.
She was only the second woman to hold the portfolio after Indira Gandhi, who briefly kept the external affairs ministry under her while being the prime minister.
Swaraj had many firsts to her credit such as being the youngest cabinet minister in the Haryana government, first woman chief minister of Delhi and the first woman spokesperson for a national political party in the country.
Hamid Karzai, Former President of Afghanistan: Deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Behinji Sushma Swaraj. A tall leader and a great orator and people’s person. My profound condolences to the people of India and her family and friends.
BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Sushma ji was a true daughter of Bharat mata, she spent her whole life in service of Bharat mata & people. She increased the country's prestige in the world. She was waiting to see the abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir & left all of us after that.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Shocked at the untimely demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Paid my respects and expressed my condolences to her family. Her speeches in the Parliament, full of substance and firepower, motivated several of us.