App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 06:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

People will decide if I'm ready for Maharashtra's CM post: Aaditya Thackeray

The Shiv Sena had won 18 of the 23 Lok Sabha seats it contested in Maharashtra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amid talks of him being the Shiv Sena's contender for the Maharashtra chief minister's post, Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray on July 19 said it is the people of the poll-bound state who will have to decide whether he is ready for the top job or not.

Speaking during his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', Thackeray said his immediate priority, however, is to listen to the people's voice and fulfil promises the Shiv Sena has made to them.

The 29-year-old chief of the Shiv Sena's youth wing has undertaken the mass outreach programme ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls due in September-October.

Close

Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, who is accompanying Thackeray during the yatra, Thursday said the Yuva Sena leader would become the chief minister if the coveted post goes his party's way post-poll.

related news

The Shiv Sena is at present sharing power with the BJP at the Centre and in the state.

"It is the people who will have to decide whether I am ready to occupy the post or not. I can't talk about it as this is the only thing which is not in my hand.

"The only thing that's in my hand is to fulfil the promises the Shiv Sena makes," Thackeray told Marathi news channels here in North Maharashtra.

The young politician, the son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, has embarked on the yatra "to thank" those who voted for the party in the recent Lok Sabha polls and "win over hearts" of those who didn't.

The Shiv Sena had won 18 of the 23 Lok Sabha seats it contested in Maharashtra.

"My first priority and duty is to listen to the voice of the people. Whether we are in power or not, the Shiv Sena is the only party which stands with the people all the time," he said.

During an interactive session 'Sanvaad' with students at a city college, organised as part of the yatra, a student asked the youth leader if he would like to work as education minister to solve the academic problems faced by youngsters.

Thackeray replied "yes".

"The home ministry is considered as the most important department in the country. But equally important is the education department if we were to look at the future. I definitely would like to work in that department," he added.

He pitched for encouraging research and innovation in the country.

The yatra, which will cover four districts of North Maharashtra, was launched in Jalgaon on July 18. It will cover Nashik and Ahmednagar districts over the next two days.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.