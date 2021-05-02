Assembly Elections 2021 Results LIVE Updates | TMC comfortably ahead in Bengal, LDF seems to secure emphatic victory in Kerala

Counting of votes in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry began on May 2 morning.

Over 1,000 count observers will conduct the process with everyone expected to produce a negative COVID-19 test report or show they have been fully vaccinated.

Most of the votes in the state elections were cast in March, but polling in some constituencies continued through April, just as India started detecting thousands of fresh coronavirus infections every day.

10:42 am

TMC looks to be in a more comfortable position to win Bengal even though CM Mamata Banerjee is still trailing in Nandigram. TMC is now leading in 177 seats while BJP is claiming 88 seats, a huge leap from the three seats it gained in 2016.

DMK is now leading in 133 seats in Tamil Nadu while AIADMK is leading in 100. In Kerala, LDF seems to secure an emphatic victory. It is leading in 92 seats while UDP is leading in 45.

BJP, leading in 77 seats, is likely to be back in power in Assam. The party is leading in Puducherry as well. It is leading in 11 seats.

10:26 am

Several BJP stars in Bengal are trailing at this moment. Such leaders include Babul Supryo and Locket Chatterjee. In Tamil Nadu, Makkal Needhi Maiam's star candidate Kamal Haasan is trailing whereas DMK's M. K. Stalin is leading.

10:16 am



West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is trailing her BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram: Official

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is trailing BJP's Suvendu Adhikari even though TMC is now quite ahead in the state.

10:01 am

Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate and Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja is leading in Mattannur Assembly constituency. She is facing a challenge from Illikkal Agasthy of Revolutionary Socialist Party of Kerala (Bolshevik), and Biju Elakkuzhi of the Bharatiya Janata Party, along with other independent candidates.

Tamil Nadu CM EK Palaniswami is leading in Edappadi while BJP chief Ranjit Kumar Dass is leading in Patarcharkuch assembly constituency in Assam.

The BJP is leading in Puducherry's Kamaraj Nagar seat, while the Congress is ahead in the Mahe constituency.

9:45 am

Even after the second round of counting, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari is ahead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram. The leads is now for more than 4,500 votes.

9:35 am

After the first round of counting, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari is ahead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.

9:29 am

The early trend continues as Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading in 84 seats in West Bengal, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in 70.

In Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance is leading in 97 seats while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is leading in 62 seats.

In Kerala, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is quite ahead, leading in 88 seats against the United Democratic Front (UDF) that is leading in 48 seats.

The BJP is well ahead in Assam, leading in 42 seats. However, in Puducherry, the battle seems to be close now. The BJP is leading in seven seats while the Congress alliance is leading in six.

9:00 am

Early trends show that there is a neck and neck fight in West Bengal between the TMC and the BJP. However, TMC is slightly ahead at this moment.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK alliance is leading while the LDF is quite ahead in Kerala.

The BJP is leading in both Assam and Puducherry.