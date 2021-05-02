Puducherry Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

Puducherry Election Result Live Updates: All arrangements are in place for counting of votes today as per COVID-19 guidelines for the Assembly polls held on April 6 in Puducherry as political parties anxiously await the results. Counting is set to start at 8 am in 75 counting centres across the state and all arrangements are in place to smoothly conduct the exercise, which

would be monitored by observers, authorities said. Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo participated in a virtual meet chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, who reviewed the counting arrangments in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

In the union territory of Puducherry, the former Chief Minister N Rangaswamy-led All India NR Congress-BJP-AIADMK alliance and Congress-DMK combine are the key contenders for power.

A post-poll survey of the Union Territory of Puducherry suggests a regime change as All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), which is a part of NDA, looks set to form the next government.

The Republic exit poll showed comfortable majority for NDA, which is seen winning 16-20 seats, while the Congress-led UPA is likely to get 11-13 seats in the 30-seat assembly.

The Union Territory is witnessing a direct contest between the UPA and NDA. The AINRC contested 16 of the total 30 constituencies, BJP on nine seats and the AIADMK on five seats. The Congress fought on 14 seats and supported an independent candidate in Yanam. The DMK has fielded candidates in 13 seats. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) contested one seat each.

Indian National Congress had won 15 seats with a vote share of 30.60 percent, AINRC 8 (28.1% vote share), AIADMK 4 (16.8%), DMK 2 (8.9%) and independents 1 (7.9%) in the 2016 Legislative Assembly election.

The Chief Minister V Narayanasamy-led government in the UT lost majority in February 22 after seven MLAs quit one after another and stepped down from the CM post. Narayanasamy did not contest the 2021 election as he wanted to coordinate poll-related works in the party.

