May 02, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

Puducherry Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

Puducherry Election Result Live Updates: The single-phase Assembly polling in Puducherry was concluded on April 6 with a voter turnout of 81.70 percent, according to Election Commission data. A total of 820,446 voters cast their votes out of 1,004,197 registered voters in the whole Union Territory.

Puducherry Election Result Live Updates: All arrangements are in place for counting of votes today as per COVID-19 guidelines for the Assembly polls held on April 6 in Puducherry as political parties anxiously await the results. Counting is set to start at 8 am in 75 counting centres across the state and all arrangements are in place to smoothly conduct the exercise, which

would be monitored by observers, authorities said. Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo participated in a virtual meet chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, who reviewed the counting arrangments in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

In the union territory of Puducherry, the former Chief Minister N Rangaswamy-led All India NR Congress-BJP-AIADMK alliance and Congress-DMK combine are the key contenders for power.

A post-poll survey of the Union Territory of Puducherry suggests a regime change as All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), which is a part of NDA, looks set to form the next government.

The Republic exit poll showed comfortable majority for NDA, which is seen winning 16-20 seats, while the Congress-led UPA is likely to get 11-13 seats in the 30-seat assembly.

The Union Territory is witnessing a direct contest between the UPA and NDA. The AINRC contested 16 of the total 30 constituencies, BJP on nine seats and the AIADMK on five seats. The Congress fought on 14 seats and supported an independent candidate in Yanam. The DMK has fielded candidates in 13 seats. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) contested one seat each.

Indian National Congress had won 15 seats with a vote share of 30.60 percent, AINRC 8 (28.1% vote share), AIADMK 4 (16.8%), DMK 2 (8.9%) and independents 1 (7.9%) in the 2016 Legislative Assembly election.

The Chief Minister V Narayanasamy-led government in the UT lost majority in February 22 after seven MLAs quit one after another and stepped down from the CM post. Narayanasamy did not contest the 2021 election as he wanted to coordinate poll-related works in the party.

Read all the updates on Puducherry Election Result here
  • May 02, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Puducherry Election Result Live Updates | Poll results from five Indian states today

    Five Indian states will declare results on Sunday from local elections held in March and early April, at the start of a surge in COVID-19 cases that has overwhelmed the country and its healthcare system, an election official said on Saturday. The election results are seen as an early test of the impact the devastating second wave of the pandemic is having on support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his right-wing BJP party.

    Counting of votes in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will begin on Sunday morning. Over 1,000 count observers will conduct the process with everyone expected to produce a negative COVID-19 test report or show they have been fully vaccinated.

  • May 02, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

    The Chief Minister V Narayanasamy-led government in the UT lost majority in February 22 after seven MLAs quit one after another and stepped down from the CM post. Narayanasamy did not contest the 2021 election as he wanted to coordinate poll-related works in the party.

  • May 02, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

    Indian National Congress had won 15 seats with a vote share of 30.60 percent, AINRC 8 (28.1% vote share), AIADMK 4 (16.8%), DMK 2 (8.9%) and independents 1 (7.9%) in the 2016 Legislative Assembly election.

  • May 02, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    The AINRC contested 16 of the total 30 constituencies, BJP on nine seats and the AIADMK on five seats. The Congress fought on 14 seats and supported an independent candidate in Yanam. The DMK has fielded candidates in 13 seats. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) contested one seat each.

  • May 02, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    The Union Territory is witnessing a direct contest between the UPA and NDA.

  • May 02, 2021 / 07:04 AM IST
  • May 02, 2021 / 06:59 AM IST

    Puducherry Election Result Live Updates | Congress not to participate in election debates on counting day

    The Congress decided that it will not participate in election debates on television on Sunday when the results for assembly polls for five states are out. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in view of the serious coronavirus situation in the country, the party's spokespersons will not participate on the TV debates after poll results are out.

    The results for assembly elections in states of Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala would be declared on May 2. "At a time when Nation is facing an unprecedented crisis, when Govt under PM Modi has collapsed, we find it unacceptable to not hold them accountable and instead discuss election wins and losses. We @INCIndia have decided to withdraw our spokespersons from election debates," he said on Twitter.

    "We shall remain available for any comment that media friends want. We may win, we may lose, but at a time when people are looking for oxygen, beds, medicines, ventilators; our duty tells us to stand by them, work with them to heal and help. In solidarity with India," he said in another tweet.

    Exit polls have predicted a not so bright picture for the Congress in these elections, where they predict that except in Tamil Nadu, where its ally DMK will romp home to power, the Congress will not fare good in other states.

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:50 AM IST

    The Republic exit poll showed comfortable majority for NDA, which is seen winning 16-20 seats, while the Congress-led UPA is likely to get 11-13 seats in the 30-seat assembly.

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:38 AM IST

    A post-poll survey of the Union Territory of Puducherry suggests a regime change as All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), which is a part of NDA, looks set to form the next government.

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:26 AM IST

    In the union territory of Puducherry, the former Chief Minister N Rangaswamy-led All India NR Congress-BJP-AIADMK alliance and Congress-DMK combine are the key contenders for power.

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:14 AM IST

    Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo participated in a virtual meet chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, who reviewed the counting arrangments in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:14 AM IST

    Counting is set to start at 8 am in 75 counting centres across the state and all arrangements are in place to smoothly conduct the exercise, which would be monitored by observers, authorities said.

