Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2021: NDA likely to form next government; to get 16-20 seats, predicts Republic CNX Exit Poll

A post-poll survey of the Union Territory of Puducherry suggests a regime change as All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), which is a part of NDA, looks set to form the next government. The Republic exit poll showed comfortable majority for NDA, which is seen winning 16-20 seats, while the Congress-led UPA is likely to get 11-13 seats in the 30-seat assembly.

The single-phase Assembly polling in Puducherry was concluded on April 6 with a voter turnout of 81.70 percent, according to Election Commission data. A total of 820,446 voters cast their votes out of 1,004,197 registered voters in the whole Union Territory.

The Union Territory is witnessing a direct contest between the UPA and NDA. The AINRC contested 16 of the total 30 constituencies, BJP on nine seats and the AIADMK on five seats. The Congress fought on 14 seats and supported an independent candidate in Yanam. The DMK has fielded candidates in 13 seats. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) contested one seat each.

Indian National Congress had won 15 seats with a vote share of 30.60 percent, AINRC 8 (28.1% vote share), AIADMK 4 (16.8%), DMK 2 (8.9%) and independents 1 (7.9%) in the 2016 Legislative Assembly election.

The Chief Minister V Narayanasamy-led government in the UT lost majority in February 22 after seven MLAs quit one after another and stepped down from the CM post. Narayanasamy did not contest the 2021 election as he wanted to coordinate poll-related works in the party.