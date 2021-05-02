Assam Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin shortly; will BJP retain power?

May 02, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

Dal (RJD) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM). The BJP has an alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP). In 2016, the saffron party had scripted history by winning the traditionally Congress-dominated state after remaining on the fringes. Exit polls have given an edge to the BJP in Assam. The poll results in Assam may also reflect how the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has played on the voters' mind. Polling was held in three phases in Assam on March 27, April 1 and 6. Election Commission has said that Assam will have a maximum of counting halls. The EC has banned victory roadshows and vehicle rallies amid surging COVID-19 cases.

Counting of votes begins at 8 am for the Assam assembly elections. Ruling BJP seeks to return to power with its allies attempts in the northeastern state. The ruling BJP is facing a challenge from 'Mahajoth' or 'Grand Alliance' comprising the Congress, AIUDF, Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF), CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, Rashtriya Janata