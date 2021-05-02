MARKET NEWS

May 02, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

Assam Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting of votes to begin shortly; will BJP retain power?

Assam Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes begins at 8 am for the Assam assembly elections. Ruling BJP seeks to return to power with its allies attempts in the northeastern state. The ruling BJP is facing a challenge from 'Mahajoth' or 'Grand Alliance' comprising the Congress, AIUDF, Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF), CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, Rashtriya Janata
Dal (RJD) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM). The BJP has an alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP). In 2016, the saffron party had scripted history by winning the traditionally Congress-dominated state after remaining on the fringes. Exit polls have given an edge to the BJP in Assam. The poll results in Assam may also reflect how the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has played on the voters' mind.  Polling was held in three phases in Assam on March 27, April 1 and 6. Election Commission has said that Assam will have a maximum of counting halls. The EC has banned victory roadshows and vehicle rallies amid surging COVID-19 cases.
  • May 02, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

  • May 02, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

    Assam Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | Counting of votes for Assembly Elections 2021 to begin shortly. Visuals from outside a counting centre at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:59 AM IST

    Assam Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | Importance of Muslim votes in Assam

    In Assam, the Muslim community is considered as electorally significant as they account for around one-third of the state's population. At least 33 out of the 126 constituencies of Assam are 'Muslim-dominated', and the community - if it votes en-bloc - is decisive in determining the poll results in 18 other seats, analysts claim. Here is how they voted in 2016 and 2019.

    In the last assembly polls, the dominating victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance was partly attributed to the division of Muslim votes between the then incumbent ruling party Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). The post-election survey of Lokniti-CSDS confirmed the division of minority votes, along with a drift in ethnic Assamese and Bengali community votes towards the BJP.

    The division was sharper among Bengali Muslims - a 38 percent among them voted for the Congress and 39 percent for the AIUDF, the post-poll study suggested. Five percent of the votes also went in favour of the BJP-led coalition that included the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF). 

    Read: How Muslims of the state, one-third of electorate, voted in 2016 and 2019

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:48 AM IST

    Assam Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra reviewed the counting arrangements with senior EC officers and the CEOs of the four states and the UT at a virtual meeting. He directed that all laid-down instructions of the EC must be adhered to. He also directed that the counting halls must be fully COVID guidelines compliant. The CEC complimented the CEOs for a successful completion of polling in the challenging situations of the pandemic. 

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:37 AM IST

    Assam Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | Unlike in 2016 assembly elections when there were 143 counting halls with 14 tables each, the number of tables has been reduced to seven per hall this time. Only candidates and their agents, who have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine or have tested negative for the infection, will be allowed to enter a counting venue.

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:32 AM IST

    Assam Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | Exit polls project BJP's win in Assam

    Exit polls have given an edge to the BJP in Assam. Polling was held in three phases in the state on March 27, April 1 and 6. Election Commission has said that Assam will have a maximum of counting halls. 

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:30 AM IST

     Assam Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | Stage set for counting of votes in Assam 

    Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Election Commission ahead of the counting of votes for the Assam assembly polls. EC has put in place measures to ensure strict adherence to health protocols, as it is taking place amid a raging second wave of COVID-19. A three-tier security apparatus has also been arranged at the 331 counting halls across the state that voted in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:27 AM IST

    Assam Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The ruling BJP is facing a challenge from 'Mahajoth' or 'Grand Alliance' comprising the Congress, AIUDF, Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF), CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM). The BJP has an alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP). The saffron party had scripted history by winning the traditionally Congress-dominated state in 2016, after remaining on the fringes.
     

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:25 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Assam Assembly Election 2021 result. BJP is hoping to retain power in the northeastern state. Counting of votes is likely to begin at 8 am. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog to find out who will form the government in Assam

