Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: BJP inches towards victory, says party will decide next CM

Star campaigner and State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also won from Jalukbari garnering 6,0909 votes.

May 03, 2021 / 12:11 AM IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on it's way to clinch an emphatic win in Assam, winning in 50, leading in 9 off 126 seats in the north eastern state at the time of publishing this report.

Asom Gana Parishad won 9 seats, Bodoland People's Front won 4, while Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front has clinched 11 seats, and leading in 5.

The party needs to secure at least 64 seats to come back to the government. Early trends suggested BJP leading comfortably over Congress. The ruling BJP was seeking to return to power with its allies in the northeastern state.

The ruling BJP was facing a challenge from 'Mahajoth' or 'Grand Alliance' comprising the Congress, AIUDF, Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF), and CPI(M).

Big ticket candidates like Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal won in Majuli by more than 7,1436 votes. Sonowal sought re-election from the Maujali constituency. He was up against Pegu and Sishudhar Doley of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AGP). Star campaigner and State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also won from Jalukbari garnering 6,0909 votes.

Close

hemant_biswa

Sonowal said the people had blessed them. “A victory for Barak-Brahmaputra, Hills & Plains. Thank you Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi,” he said.

“We can say for sure that the BJP will form government in Assam. We are coming back to power with our partners AGP and UPPL,” Sonowal told reporters. Sarma said the BJP will soon form the government in the state and the party will decide who will be made the next chief minister.

Among other heavyweight candidates, ant-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi has won from Sibsagar constituency.

assam_results

Meanwhile, Congress's Assam president Ripun Bora has resigned after poll debacle.

"...I courageously accept the verdict of the people. We fought till the end. I would also like to thank all those who supported me. But we will continue our fight for peace, democracy and secularism," Bora said.
first published: May 2, 2021 11:26 pm

