Assam Assembly Election 2021 | List of key candidates who won or lost

Assam Chief Minister and BJP candidate Sarbananda Sonowal retained his power in Majuli constituency. Counting of votes for 126 seats is still underway for Assam assembly election. The ruling BJP hopes to return to power with its allies in the northeastern state. Let’s take a look at the key candidates who won and lost from various constituencies.

May 02, 2021 / 06:47 PM IST
(Image: News18 Creative)
Constituency: Majuli | BJP candidate and chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal defeated Rajib Lochan Pegu of INC. (Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
Constituency: Dibrugarh | Prasanta Phukan of BJP won against INC's Rajkumar Nilanetra Neog. (Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
Constituency: Jalukbari | BJP candidate Himanta Biswa Sarma defeated Romen Chandra Borthakur of Indian National Congress to win Jalukbari seat. (Image: News18 Creative)
