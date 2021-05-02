MARKET NEWS

Assam Election Result 2021 | Sibsagar Assembly Constituency: Akhil Gogoi leads BJP's Surabhi Rajkonwar

Assam Assembly Election Result 2021 | Sibsagar Constituency: Main Candidates from this constituency are Surabhi Rajkonwar of Bharatiya Janta Party and Subhramitra Gogoi of Congress and Akhil Gogoi of Rajor Dal.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST
Activist Akhil Gogoi fights his maiden election from Sibsagar constituency in Assam Assembly Election.

Assam Assembly Election 2021 Sibsagar LIVE Updates: Activist Akhil Gogoi is fighting against Surabhi Rajkonwar of Bharatiya Janta Party and Subhramitra Gogoi of Congress. Other candidates in the fray are Ajit Hazarika from NCP and two other independents- Hemanta Boruah and Rupa Borah.

After three phases of polling amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, counting of votes is underway in Assam. Initial trends suggest that Akhil Gogoi is leading in Sibsagar assembly constituency.

The counting of votes is still in progress and the leads stand to sway.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the 2021 Assam election result

Sibsagar Assembly constituency in Sivasagar district of Assam that went to polls on March 27. Sibsagar seat is part of the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Pranab Kumar Gogoi of INC won from this seat beating Surabhi Rajkonwar of BJP by a margin of 542 votes.

This time, activist Akhil Gogoi, who has been in jail for more than a year over allegations that he instigated violence during the anti-CAA protests in 2019-20, is contesting his maiden election as part of his newly floated Raijor Dal, or “people’s party”.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 assembly election here
TAGS: #Akhil Gogoi #Assam #Assam Assembly Election 2021 #Assembly Election 2021 #BJP in Assam #Rajor Dal
first published: May 2, 2021 09:21 am

