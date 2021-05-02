MARKET NEWS

Assam Election Result 2021 | Duliajan Assembly Constituency:  Congress' Dhruba Jyoti Gogoi in the lead

Assam Election Result 2021 | Duliajan Assembly Constituency: Incumbent BJP MLA Terosh Gowala is up against Congress' Dhruba Jyoti Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST
AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi

Assam 2021 Duliajan LIVE Updates: Incumbent BJP MLA Terosh Gowalla is up against Congress' Dhruba Jyoti Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

After three phases of polling amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, counting of votes is underway in Assam. Initial trends suggest that Dhruba Jyoti Gogoi is leading by 308 votes in Duliajan assembly constituency, as of 11 am. Gowalla is traling.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway.

Duliajan is situated in the Upper Assam region and falls under the Dibrugarh district.

Close

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections Gowala won this seat, beating Dhruba Jyoti Gogoi of INC by a margin of 17,086 votes.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Assam #Assam Election 2021 #Assembly Election 2021 #India #Politics
first published: May 2, 2021 09:28 am

