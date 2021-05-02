Puducherry Election Result 2021 | Thattanchavady Assembly Constituency: N. Rangaswamy leads as per early trends

All India NR Congress chief N Rangaswamy casting his vote at a polling station in Puducherry’s Thilaspet. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021 Thattanchavady LIVE Updates: All India N.R. Congress chief N. Rangaswamy is facing a challenge from Communist Party of India (CPI) K. Sethu Selvam.

Amid the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, counting of votes in underway in Puducherry. Initial trends suggest that N. Rangaswamy is <leading/trailing> K. Sethu Selvam by <1,000> votes in Thattanchavady assembly constituency.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway.

K. Venkatesan had won the Thattanchavady seat in 2019 by election on a DMK ticket.

Thattanchavady is a legislative assembly constituency in the Union territory of Puducherry in India. Thattanchavady assembly constituency is a part of Puducherry (Lok Sabha constituency).

In the previous elections in 2016, the election brought a change of power as the All India N.R. Congress (AINRC), which had formed the government under N. Rangaswamy, lost its majority to the Indian National Congress (INC), led by V. Narayanasamy.

The fifteenth legislative assembly election was held on April 6, 2021 to elect members from 30 constituencies of the Legislative Assembly in the union territory of Puducherry in India.

In the previous elections in 2016 Indian National Congress (INC) emerged as Single Largest Party. with 15 seats, with the support of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) the government was formed.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the West Bengal.