Kerala Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting to begin shortly; exit polls predict victory for ruling LDF

May 02, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | Voters made up their mind much in advance, says post-poll survey

Ravaged with the floods and COVID-19 in consecutive years, Kerala approached the assembly elections with a lot more excitement; with the formidable challenge put up by the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) to retain power.

The LDF campaign, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, portrayed him as the unassailable leader of the party, which is quite contrary to the traditions of the left parties.

When the election campaign started the LDF had a clear and comfortable edge. As the campaign progressed, the Opposition was able to bridge this gap, as reported in the post-poll survey conducted by the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR). This catching up by the UDF made forecasting a little tricky.

The post-poll survey, conducted between April 10 and 20, had surveyors visit about 2,700 households selected randomly from the 14 districts to elicit people's perceptions and political preferences. The survey shows a close contest between the UDF and LDF, with a slight edge for LDF in terms of the vote share.

Read more | Post-Poll Survey: Kerala voters made up their mind much in advance