Kerala Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting to begin shortly; exit polls predict victory for ruling LDF

Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | Congress candidate from Kerala's Nilambur V V Prakash dies of heart attack
A few days ahead of the counting of votes for the Kerala Legislative Assembly polls, senior Congress leader and Opposition UDF candidate from Nilambur VV Prakash died of a heart attack this morning, according to party sources said. The 56-year-old leader was also Malappuram District Congress Committee president. He had undergone angioplasty a few months back. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders including from rival parties extended their condolences to the family. (With inputs from PTI)