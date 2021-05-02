MARKET NEWS

May 02, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

Kerala Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting to begin shortly; exit polls predict victory for ruling LDF

Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes will begin at 8 am. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is looking to retain power while the United Democratic Front (UDF) is hoping to make a comeback

Kerala Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for the assembly elections in Kerala are set to begin at 8.00 am along with Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and the union territory of Puducherry. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the ruling Left Democratic Front have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in Bengal,
are competing against each other for power in Kerala. In Kerala, a total of 957 candidates, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 11 of his cabinet colleagues, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, BJP state chief K Surendran, 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, and former Union minister, KJ Alphons among others were in the fray for the 140 assembly seats. Though all the exit polls and pre-poll surveys had predicted a massive win for the ruling front, the opposition UDF has not given up hope. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates as votes are counted across the state.
  • May 02, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | Congress candidate from Kerala's Nilambur V V Prakash dies of heart attack

    A few days ahead of the counting of votes for the Kerala Legislative Assembly polls, senior Congress leader and Opposition UDF candidate from Nilambur VV Prakash died of a heart attack this morning, according to party sources said. The 56-year-old leader was also Malappuram District Congress Committee president. He had undergone angioplasty a few months back. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders including from rival parties extended their condolences to the family. (With inputs from PTI)

  • May 02, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

    Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | Voters made up their mind much in advance, says post-poll survey

    Ravaged with the floods and COVID-19 in consecutive years, Kerala approached the assembly elections with a lot more excitement; with the formidable challenge put up by the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) to retain power.

    The LDF campaign, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, portrayed him as the unassailable leader of the party, which is quite contrary to the traditions of the left parties.

    When the election campaign started the LDF had a clear and comfortable edge. As the campaign progressed, the Opposition was able to bridge this gap, as reported in the post-poll survey conducted by the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR). This catching up by the UDF made forecasting a little tricky.

    The post-poll survey, conducted between April 10 and 20, had surveyors visit about 2,700 households selected randomly from the 14 districts to elicit people's perceptions and political preferences. The survey shows a close contest between the UDF and LDF, with a slight edge for LDF in terms of the vote share.

    Read more | Post-Poll Survey: Kerala voters made up their mind much in advance

  • May 02, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | Along with Kerala, counting of votes for the assembly elections will begin at 8 am in Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry at 8 am.

    Follow Moneycontrol's other LIVE blogs for the latest updates from those states.

  • May 02, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | Kerala HC orders no assembly of people for 4 days from May 1 in connection with counting of votes

    Ahead of the counting of votes for Kerala for assembly elections, the Kerala High Court has directed police and District Collectors to ensure that no assembly of people takes place in the state for four days from May 1. Banning the victory processions of political parties following the counting, the court also directed that stringent action to be taken against those who assemble violating the COVID-19 protocol. Justice Devan Ramachandran directed police and Collectors to take "effective and requisite steps to ensure that no social or political assemblages, meetings, gatherings, processions or parades of any kind--be that celebratorial, cheering or otherwise--in violation of COVID-19 protocols," as also directives of the Election Commission and the Government Order-- anywhere in Kerala between May 1 and May 4. (With inputs from PTI)

  • May 02, 2021 / 07:06 AM IST

    Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | A look at seats won by political parties in the last five Kerala Assembly polls

    Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | A look at seats won by political parties in the last five Kerala Assembly polls
  • May 02, 2021 / 06:47 AM IST

    Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | What happens today?

    The counting of votes for the Kerala Legislative Assembly elections is likely to begin at 8.00 am. We could have some idea of how each party is performing by around 11 am. We can expect the result to be clear by 5 pm unless the vote margin in a lot of constituencies is too narrow.

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:46 AM IST

    Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | Key contestants in fray

    In Kerala, a total of 957 candidates, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 11 of his cabinet colleagues, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, BJP state chief K Surendran, 'Metroman' E Sreedharan, and former Union minister, KJ Alphons among others were in fray for the 140 assembly seats. Though all the exit polls and pre poll surveys had predicted a massive win for the ruling front, the opposition UDF has not given up hope.

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:39 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 Kerala Legislative Assembly election result.

    In the state, the elections on 140 assembly seats were held in a single phase on April 6. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is looking to retain power while the United Democratic Front (UDF) is hoping to make a comeback. The BJP-led National Democratic Front (NDA) has also launched a vigorous campaign, hoping to improve its vote share. The LDF and UDF have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates from counting of votes through the day.

