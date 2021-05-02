Tamil Nadu Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am; exit poll predicts MK Stalin's return to power after 10 years

Tamil Nadu Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are set to begin shortly. The state’s governing AIADMK, led by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is facing a challenge from the DMK's MK Stalin. This is the first time both DMK and AIADMK went to the polls without the backing of their stalwarts K Karunanidhi and J Jayalalitha.

The other two political alliances are the ones led by TTV Dhinakaran under AMMK and the one being headed by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan known as Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM). While AIADMK contested the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the DMK had tied up with the Congress.

The single-phase election for the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly was concluded on April 6 with a voter turnout of 71.79 percent, according to Election Commission data. There are 6.28 crore voters in Tamil Nadu and a total of 3,998 candidates in the fray. In the 2016 Assembly election, the AIADMK had won 136 out of the 234 seats, while the DMK had won 89 seats and Congress eight. Exit polls have predicted that DMK's MK Stalin may return to power after 10 years. The DMK-led alliance is projected to win 160 to 170 seats out of the 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates as votes are counted across the state.