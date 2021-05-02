MARKET NEWS

May 02, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am; exit poll predicts MK Stalin's return to power after 10 years

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes will begin at 8 am.

Tamil Nadu Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are set to begin shortly. The state’s governing AIADMK, led by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is facing a challenge from the DMK's MK Stalin. This is the first time both DMK and AIADMK went to the polls without the backing of their stalwarts K Karunanidhi and J Jayalalitha.

The other two political alliances are the ones led by TTV Dhinakaran under AMMK and the one being headed by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan known as Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM). While AIADMK contested the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the DMK had tied up with the Congress.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2021: Poll of polls predict DMK’s return to power after 10 years

The single-phase election for the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly was concluded on April 6 with a voter turnout of 71.79 percent, according to Election Commission data. There are 6.28 crore voters in Tamil Nadu and a total of 3,998 candidates in the fray. In the 2016 Assembly election, the AIADMK had won 136 out of the 234 seats, while the DMK had won 89 seats and Congress eight. Exit polls have predicted that DMK's MK Stalin may return to power after 10 years. The DMK-led alliance is projected to win 160 to 170 seats out of the 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: EC moves Supreme Court against Madras HC over ‘murder charges' remark

Also Read: All arrangements in place for counting of votes in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates as votes are counted across the state.
  • May 02, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Election Result Live Updates | Exit poll Results

    The DMK-led alliance is projected to win 160 to 170 seats out of the 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. The Republic-CNX exit poll has predicted the return of DMK+ after 10 years. As per early exit poll projections, incumbent AIADMK will get 58 to 68 seats, while AMMK+ will get four to six. 

    ABP-C Voter has predicted AIADMK will get 58-70 seats and DMK will get 160-172 seats. India Today-Axis has predicted AIADMK will get 38-54 seats, DMK will get 175-195, and Others will get 0-3 seats. P-MARQ has predicted AIADMK will get 40-65 seats, DMK will get 165-190, and Others will get 1-3 seats. Today’s Chanakya has predicted AIADMK will get 46-68 seats, and DMK will get 164-186. This means, MK Stalin will wrest power from Palaniswami and his party will rule the state for the next five years after spending 10 long years in the Opposition.

  • May 02, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | Besides Tamil Nadu, counting of votes for the assembly elections will begin at 8 am in AssamWest BengalKerala and Puducherry. Follow Moneycontrol’s other LIVE blogs for the latest updates from those states.

  • May 02, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST
  • May 02, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Election Result Live Updates | Congress not to participate in election debates on counting day

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:55 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Election Result Live Updates | The Congress decided that it will not participate in election debates on television on Sunday when the results for assembly polls for five states are out. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in view of the serious coronavirus situation in the country, the party's spokespersons will not participate on the TV debates after poll results are out.

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:53 AM IST

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:46 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Election Result Live Updates | There will be 2,364 counting halls as compared to 1,002 halls in 2016 in 822 assemble constituencies in view of the coronavirus guidelines, according to the Election Commission which had drawn flak from the courts over the conduct of polls during the pandemic. West Bengal will have the maximum number of 1,113 counting halls, Kerala 633, Assam 331, Tamil Nadu 256 and Puducherry 31, the EC said. At least 15 rounds of sanitisation will be carried out at each centre, besides social distancing and other precautions, including a ban on gatherings, will be strictly followed during the counting by 95,000 officials, officials said.

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:27 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Election Result Live Updates | The single-phase election for the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly was concluded on April 6 with a voter turnout of 71.79 percent, according to Election Commission data. There are 6.28 crore voters in Tamil Nadu and a total of 3,998 candidates in the fray. 

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:26 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Election Result Live Updates | This is the first time both DMK and AIADMK went to the polls without the backing of their stalwarts K Karunanidhi and J Jayalalitha. 

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:26 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Election Result Live Updates | In Tamil Nadu, though there are four fronts, including actor-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam-led combine, the key contest is between the ruling AIADMK and the main opposition DMK, which exit polls have predicted would wrest the reins of power after a 10-year hiatus. 

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:23 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Election Result Live Updates | Counting is set to start at 8 AM in 75 counting centres across the state and all arrangements are in place to smoothly conduct the exercise, which would be monitored by observers, authorities said. Chennai has three counting centres, Loyola College, Queen Mary's College and Anna University.

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:21 AM IST

    Tamil Nadu Election Result Live Updates | Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo participated in a virtual meet chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, who reviewed the counting arrangments in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

