Tamil Nadu Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am; exit poll predicts MK Stalin's return to power after 10 years

Tamil Nadu Election Result Live Updates | Exit poll Results
The DMK-led alliance is projected to win 160 to 170 seats out of the 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. The Republic-CNX exit poll has predicted the return of DMK+ after 10 years. As per early exit poll projections, incumbent AIADMK will get 58 to 68 seats, while AMMK+ will get four to six.
ABP-C Voter has predicted AIADMK will get 58-70 seats and DMK will get 160-172 seats. India Today-Axis has predicted AIADMK will get 38-54 seats, DMK will get 175-195, and Others will get 0-3 seats. P-MARQ has predicted AIADMK will get 40-65 seats, DMK will get 165-190, and Others will get 1-3 seats. Today’s Chanakya has predicted AIADMK will get 46-68 seats, and DMK will get 164-186. This means, MK Stalin will wrest power from Palaniswami and his party will rule the state for the next five years after spending 10 long years in the Opposition.