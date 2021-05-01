EC moves Supreme Court against Madras HC over ‘murder charges' remark

COVID-19 safety protocols were flouted at election rallies (Image credit: Shutterstock)



BREAKING: Election Commission moves #SupremeCourt against the "uncalled for, blatantly disparaging and derogatory remarks" made by Madras HC. The HC had observed that @ECISVEEP "should be put on murder charges probably" as political parties flouted #COVID protocol in rallies pic.twitter.com/jrOkgjUwHy

— Bar & Bench (@barandbench) May 1, 2021

The EC’s plea stated that the Madras HC, which is an independent constitutional authority, made “serious allegations of murder on another independent constitutional authority without any basis, which has ultimately dented both the institutions”.

The Election Commission of India on May 1 moved the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court over its “uncalled for, blatantly disparaging, and derogatory remarks” maligning the image of the poll body, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

The Madras HC had observed that the Election Commission's officers “should be booked on murder charges probably” for not taking action against political parties that flouted COVID-19 protocol while holding election rallies in poll-bound states at a time the country was seeing a surge in coronavirus cases.

"Public health is of paramount importance and it is distressing that constitutional authorities have to be reminded in such regard. It is only when a citizen survives that he'll be able to enjoy the rights that a democratic republic guarantees", the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court had said.