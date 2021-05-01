MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

EC moves Supreme Court against Madras HC over ‘murder charges' remark

The Madras HC had observed that the Election Commission “should be put on murder charges” for not taking action against political parties that flouted COVID-19 protocol while holding election rallies in poll-bound states at a time the country was seeing a surge in coronavirus cases.

Moneycontrol News
May 01, 2021 / 08:20 PM IST
COVID-19 safety protocols were flouted at election rallies (Image credit: Shutterstock)

COVID-19 safety protocols were flouted at election rallies (Image credit: Shutterstock)


The Election Commission of India on May 1 moved the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court over its “uncalled for, blatantly disparaging, and derogatory remarks” maligning the image of the poll body, according to a report by Bar and Bench.


The EC’s plea stated that the Madras HC, which is an independent constitutional authority, made “serious allegations of murder on another independent constitutional authority without any basis, which has ultimately dented both the institutions”.

The Madras HC had observed that the Election Commission's officers “should be booked on murder charges probably” for not taking action against political parties that flouted COVID-19 protocol while holding election rallies in poll-bound states at a time the country was seeing a surge in coronavirus cases.

"Public health is of paramount importance and it is distressing that constitutional authorities have to be reminded in such regard. It is only when a citizen survives that he'll be able to enjoy the rights that a democratic republic guarantees", the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court had said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID-19 Protocols #Election Commission of India #election rally #Madras High Court #Supreme Court
first published: May 1, 2021 08:20 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.