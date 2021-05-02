West Bengal Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting to begin shortly; exit polls predict close contest

May 02, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

needs 148 seats to win the election and form the government. However, polling has been delayed in two constituencies. The TMC, BJP and the Left-Congress alliance were locked in an intense battle for months amid the coronavirus pandemic. Exit polls have predicted a close contest. While some exit polls have predicted a win for the Trinamool, others have suggested the BJP could emerge victorious in Bengal for the first time. The TMC was fighting some degree of anti-incumbency after being in power for 10 years and was attempting to ward off a challenge by the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Left Front, which once governed Bengal for decades, allied with the Congress. Both have been hoping to turn around their fortunes after shrinking electorally in the state for over a decade. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates as votes are counted across the state.

Counting of votes for the assembly elections in West Bengal are set to begin shortly. The state’s governing Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is facing a challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The West Bengal Legislative Assembly, or the Vidhan Sabha, has a total of 294 seats. Thus, a party or an alliance