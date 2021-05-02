MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
May 02, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

West Bengal Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting to begin shortly; exit polls predict close contest

West Bengal Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is being challenged by the BJP

West Bengal Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for the assembly elections in West Bengal are set to begin shortly. The state’s governing Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is facing a challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The West Bengal Legislative Assembly, or the Vidhan Sabha, has a total of 294 seats. Thus, a party or an alliance
needs 148 seats to win the election and form the government. However, polling has been delayed in two constituencies. The TMC, BJP and the Left-Congress alliance were locked in an intense battle for months amid the coronavirus pandemic. Exit polls have predicted a close contest. While some exit polls have predicted a win for the Trinamool, others have suggested the BJP could emerge victorious in Bengal for the first time. The TMC was fighting some degree of anti-incumbency after being in power for 10 years and was attempting to ward off a challenge by the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Left Front, which once governed Bengal for decades, allied with the Congress. Both have been hoping to turn around their fortunes after shrinking electorally in the state for over a decade. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates as votes are counted across the state.
  • May 02, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

    West Bengal Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | EC bans all victory processions after results due to COVID-19 situation

    In view of the surging COVID-19 cases in Bengal, the Election Commission has banned all victory processions on or after the counting of votes on May 2. Additionally, the poll authority said not more than two people will be allowed to accompany the winning candidate to receive their victory certificate.

  • May 02, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

    West Bengal Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | Vidhan Sabha election and the COVID-19 surge

    There has been widespread criticism of Vidhan Sabha election campaigns and rallies being held across the state amid the raging pandemic. On the other hand, experts have opined that there is limited evidence to suggest that these rallies resulted in spread of the disease. Yet, media reports have highlighted how people attending these events flouted COVID-19 norms.

    Read: Awaiting election result, West Bengal imposes strict curbs; here’s how COVID-19 second wave has affected the state

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 02, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    West Bengal Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | Trinamool ahead or split predictions?

    Exit polls released on April 29, after the polling concluded, painted a confusing picture. Some exit polls suggest that the BJP is ahead and may get a majority. Others predict that Mamata Banerjee is on her way to become the Bengal chief minister for the third straight time. In fact, one exit poll has predicted a hung assembly.

    Watch - Political Bazaar | Assembly Elections 2021: Discussion on exit polls

    But some points are common. Most exit polls show that the BJP could win more than 100 seats, up from just three in 2016. Both TMC and BJP stand very close when it comes to the vote share prediction. This is interesting because voters in Bengal have been delivering a one-sided verdict for decades. Which exit poll turns out to be correct, remains to be seen. It is to be noted that exit polls have had a long history of going wrong.

    Read | West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2021: Poll of polls projects close TMC-BJP contest

  • May 02, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    West Bengal Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | Alliance compositions

    Is Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress contesting the election alone? Not really. TMC has an alliance with Bimal Gurung's Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) in three seats. The state's ruling party is also backing an Independent candidate in one constituency.

    Then there is Sanjukta Morcha – the alliance comprising the Left Front, Congress and Abbas Siddiqui’s Indian Secular Front (ISF). The Left in turn comprises the Communist Party of India (Marxist), All India Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Communist Party of India and the Marxist Forward Bloc.

    The BJP has an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union in one constituency.

    Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) are some of the other parties in fray, separately. But they aren't contesting all seats.

    Read: 5 reasons why the Left has its back to the wall

  • May 02, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    West Bengal Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | Campaigning in a pandemic

    The campaign, for all sides – the TMC, BJP and the Left-Congress alliance – looked similar to what was seen in Bihar last year. Rallies held by major political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Banerjee and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, were attended by large crowds. However, this came into question as the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic picked up across the country. Parties had to eventually suspend large rallies and focus on small corner meetings. But this small-scale campaign was seen largely in the last two phases. The Election Commission also had to intervene and order parties to follow COVID-related safety protocols.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 02, 2021 / 07:05 AM IST

    West Bengal Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | Besides West Bengal, counting of votes for the assembly elections will begin at 8 am in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry at 8 am.

    Follow Moneycontrol’s other LIVE blogs for the latest updates from those states.

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:56 AM IST

    West Bengal Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | What happened last time?

    Fighting as an incumbent for the first time, CM Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress had bagged a whopping 211 of the state’s 294 seats. The opposition alliance comprising the Left and the Congress sank further. The BJP, which has traditionally not been a major force in Bengal, had managed to win just three seats.

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:44 AM IST

    West Bengal Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | Saffron surge in Bengal

    After nearly 10 years in power, Banerjee and her party were seen facing some degree of anti-incumbency. To make matters worse for the party, it was on a collision course with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – holding power at the Centre – which has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. The BJP has not been a dominant force in Bengal's political sphere so far. However, the party has worked to get a strong foothold.

    BJP’s efforts on the ground helped win 18 of Bengal’s 42 parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, up from just two in 2014. This rise came at the cost of not just the Trinamool, which saw its tally fall from 34 to 22, but also the Congress and the Left Front.

    BJP’s vote share in the state soared to 40.6 percent in the 2019 general election from about 17 percent in 2014. This brought the saffron party’s share close to TMC’s 43.6 percent.

    Read: In-Depth | Modi, RSS and 'poriborton': What fuels BJP's meteoric rise in Bengal

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:32 AM IST

    West Bengal Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | From a Left bastion to Mamata’s stronghold

    The Left Front led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) governed West Bengal until 2011 when Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) first came to power. Since then the TMC had grown into the state’s only dominant force as the Left’s influence shrank.

    Banerjee’s TMC retained power in 2016 with a larger majority. But things have changes in the last five years. Her party has also seen a series of high-profile defections in the lead-up to the election.

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:26 AM IST

    West Bengal Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | What happens today?

    The counting of votes is likely to begin at 8.00 am. We could have some idea of how each party is performing by around 11 am. We can expect the result to be clear by 5 pm unless the vote margin in a lot of constituencies is too narrow.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 02, 2021 / 06:25 AM IST

    West Bengal Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates | Long election campaign, spanning eight phases

    While Assam voted in three phases and Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry polled in just one phase each, the election process in West Bengal spanned eight rounds. The election schedule was as follows: March 27 (30 constituencies), April 1 (30), April 6 (31), April 10 (44), April 17 (45), April 22 (43), April 26 (34) and April 29 (35).

    Counting of votes for all these seats will be held today, amid strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

    Voting in two constituencies was delayed and will be held on May 16. Counting of votes for those seats will happen on May 19.

  • May 02, 2021 / 06:25 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election result. The eastern state of Bengal headed for polling in eight phases to elect a new Legislative Assembly. The tenure of current Assembly is scheduled to end on May 30, 2021. But holding the election became a major challenge for the Election Commission (EC) amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic which continues to wreak havoc in the country.

    Counting of votes in Bengal will happen today. The Assembly has a total of 294 seats. Thus, a party or an alliance needs at least 148 seats to win the election and form the government.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates from counting throughout the day.

    For Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 assembly election results, click here

    For the full coverage of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election results, click here

    We continue to track the coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact on India. For the latest updates on COVID-19 second wave, click here

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.