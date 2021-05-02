West Bengal Election 2021: Here's how key candidates from both the TMC and BJP fared

West Bengal Election Result 2021 | Tollygunge Assembly Constituency: Babul Supriyo vs Aroop Biswas

Suvendu Adhikari (BJP, Nandigram) won

The giant killer, Adhikari proved that he justifies the moniker of being Nandigram’s uncrowned king. Mamata Banerjee’s former protégé was known as the person who galvanized the people of Nandigram against a proposed SEZ there, thus providing a fillip to then West Bengal opposition Banerjee’s campaign to eventually win the state.

Considered by many to be the most damaging defection for Mamata from Trinamool to BJP, Adhikari showed why Banerjee was right to be worried about him and contest against him.

Ashok Lahiri (BJP, Balurghat) won

The former Chief Economic Advisor and member of the 15th Finance Commission has done what very few career technocrats have been able to do, by winning an assembly election in his maiden appearance. Lahiri was India’s CEA from December 2002 to June 2007 and more recently was the member of 15th FC, whose report for 2021-22 to 2025-26 was accepted by the government.

Mukul Roy (BJP, Krishnanagar North) leading

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy is leading with a decent margin in the Krishnanagar Uttar assembly constituency against TMC's actress turned politician candidate Koushani Banerjee.

Long considered to be a base for the state's more religious minded Hindus, Krishnanagar is the nearest town to Mayapur, the international headquarters of the ISCKON movement and the fabled birthplace of 16th century bengali saint Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

Agnimitra Paul (BJP, Asansol Dakshin) leading

Fashion designer and current BJP Mahila Morcha president Agnimitra Paul is leading with a tiny margin against TMC's Sayani Ghosh.

While the Asansol metropolitan belt has been considered to be a safe seat for the BJP in recent years, Paul had been thrown a tough challenge by controversial television actress Saayoni Ghosh fighting under the TMC banner.

The Paschim Bardhaman district, where the main constituency is district headquarter Asansol, has a high density of non-Bengali speaking populations from Bihar and Jharkhand. Constituting more than a quarter of the populace, the group has been considered to have increasingly moved towards the BJP in the second term of the Modi government.

Locket Chatterjee (BJP, Chuchura) trailing

Incumbent MP from Hooghly, Locket Chatterjee is staring at a loss in the Chunchura Vidhan Sabha seat. . The parliamentary constituency is centred around the Chunchura Vidhan Sabha seat, from where Chatterjee had stood this time. Asit Mazumdar TMC is leading in the seat.

Chatterjee, a renowned Bengali actress was one of the first cine personalities to join the BJP in West Bengal back in 2015. While Chatterjee had unsuccessfully contested her first election on a BJP ticket from Mayureshwar in Birbhum during the 2016 assembly polls, her position within the party organization had strengthened as a result of her fiery campaign. She had subsequently replaced another BJP aligned actress Roopa Ganguly, as the state president of BJP Mahila Morcha in the state. Chatterjee is currently a general secretary of the party in West Bengal.

Babul Supriyo (BJP, Tollygunge) trailing

Central minister Babul Supriyo is trailing in Tollyguge. Supriyo is set to be defeated by veteran TMC leader and current Public Works and Youth Affairs Minister Aroop Biswas who had won the seat in the past 3 elections as well.

In the 2014 general elections, Supriyo had been nominated by the party from Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and had scored a surprising win. Becoming one of just two-MPs from West Bengal, Supriyo had been inducted into the central council of ministers as the youngest minister in Modi's first government. Again winning the Asansol seat in the 2019 general elections, Supriyo had been rewarded by the party with the protfolio of Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change in May 2019.

In the second term of the Modi government, he has also spearheaded party activities in the western parts of the state characterized by coal mining and small scale manufacturing. Politics watchers had been surprised to see Supriyo being shifted from this safe seat to the posh constituency of Tollygunge, in the TMC bastion of South Kolkata. Reports had alleged this was due to his increasing differences with the state leadership headed by Dilip Ghosh.

Swapan Dasgupta (BJP, Tarkeshwar) trailing

Swapan Dasgupta is trailing from Tarkeshwar, buried by a vocal campaign by TMC's Ramendu Sinharay.

Nominated a member of the Rajya Sabha in 2016 from West Bengal by the BJP, veteran journalist Dasgupta had resigned to contest the state elections this time. Awarded Padma Bhushan in 2015, for his contribution to Literature and Education, Dasgupta had been a vocal supporter of the Modi government.

Poll watchers say his lack of connect with the party leadership in the area and lofty academic credentials has actually worked against him and has alienated the party cadre in the largely rural constituency of Tarkeshwar.

Partha Chattopadhyay (TMC, Behala Paschim) leading

Minister for School Education Partha Chattopadhyay is comfortably holding his own in his home base of Behala Paschim against BJP's challenger popular fi actress Srabanti Chatterjee.

Representing a large swath of suburb in Kolkata's south western fringes, Behala has mainly developed in the past 40 years. Chattopadhyay had been part of the loal story for a large part of that time, having held the seat over the previous four election cycles, since 2001.

One of Mamata Banerjee's closest aides, Chattopadhyay represents the old guard of the party which has dwindled as a result of desertion in recent years.

Firhad Hakim (TMC, Kolkata port) leading

Minister for urban development and close aide to Mamata Banerjee, Firhad Hakim is comfortably leading with more than 39,200 votes in the constituency of Kolkata Port against BJP rival Awadh Kishore Gupta.

Since November 2018, Hakim has also been the first muslim mayor of Kolkata in the city's post independence history. Hakim had been widely tipped to be the favourite owing to the constituency being a muslim dominated one. However, voter backlash over economic degradation and lack of civic facilities as compared to other nearby areas had also been suggested earlier as a significant hurdle for the minister.

Subrata Mukherjee (TMC, Ballygunge) leading

Panchayat and rural development minister Subrata Mukherjee is set to win from Ballygunge, and is currently maintaining a lead of 21,000 votes over BJP challenger Lokenath Chatterjee.

The posh constituency in South Kolkata has been represented by Mukherjee since 2011. However, in his long career, Mukherjee often considered a maverick, has cycled through multiple constituencies in the inner city. Despite major anti incumbency, Mukherjee has apparently won over the electorate including the large number of people from the economically dominant Marwari and Sindhi communities who call the area home. Apart from being an ex-mayor of Kolkata is also a part of the old guard of the party.

Manoj Tiwari (TMC, Shibpur) Won

Cricketer-turned politician Manoj Tiwari has won from Howrah's Shibpur constituency. The TMC fielded Tiwari from the seat dominated by Hindi speakers, who had been heavily wooed by the BJP.