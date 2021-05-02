MARKET NEWS

Puducherry Election Result 2021| NDA wins 12 assembly seats, set to form govt in Puducherry

As the results for 14 out of 30 assembly seats were declared, the AINRC bagged eight, BJP three, DMK one and Congress two, the Election Commission said.

PTI
May 02, 2021 / 06:49 PM IST
The NR Congress on Sunday won eight seats in Puducherry and its ally BJP secured four while the Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) emerged victorious in three constituencies as the counting continued

for the votes polled in the April 6 elections.

As the results for 14 out of 30 assembly seats were declared, the AINRC bagged eight, BJP three, DMK one and Congress two, the Election Commission said.

A Namassivayam of BJP emerged victorious from Mannadipet constituency after defeating his DMK rival A Krishnan.

Namassivayam, who shifted his allegiance to the saffron party in January this year after quitting the Congress, contested the April 6 poll from Mannadipet seat as BJP nominee.

The former minister polled 14,939 votes while his rival secured 12,189 votes.

A green horn in poll battle, U Lakshmikandhan of AINRC wrested the Embalam (reserved) segment from Congress by defeating its candidate and former Welfare Minister M Kandasamy.

Chief Electoral Officer Shurbir Singh told
PTI
