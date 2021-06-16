Kolkata police questions BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty over his controversial speech

Photo: PTI

Actor-turned-BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty was questioned by the Kolkata police on June 16 over a controversial speech while campaigning during West Bengal assembly polls. The questioning was held virtually after an FIR was registered in Maniktala against Chakraborty.

Chakraborty, 71, was questioned virtually by the Kolkata Police in connection with a case filed against him over a speech he made on March 7 after joining the party.

The actor used dialogues from his 2006 film "MLA Fatakeshto": "Marbo ekhaney...lash porbay shoshaney ('I will thrash you here. Your body will be found at the crematorium."

In the speech that was wildly cheered, he had also recited these lines: "Ami joldhorao noi, bele borao noi... ami ekta cobra, ek chobol-ei chhobi (Don't mistake me for a harmless snake, I am a pure cobra, one strike and you become a photograph)."

The complainant alleged that these dialogues caused post-poll violence in the state.

The Calcutta High Court had directed Chakraborty to provide his email address to the state so that he can make himself available by way of video conference for questioning in connection with the complaint where he has been accused of promoting enmity between different groups, an intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, and making statements conducing to public mischief.

Clashes were reported from several parts of the state following the declaration of assembly poll results on May 2, in which the Trinamool Congress returned to power for the third time.

On prayers by the lawyers of the petitioner and the prosecution on Friday for taking up the matter on a later date, the court fixed the matter for hearing on June 18.

Chakraborty had filed the petition before the high court seeking quashing of the case registered against him for alleged incitement to post-poll violence through his speeches, wherein he had uttered popular dialogues from his films.

The actor had claimed that the utterances of such film dialogues were only recreational and that he is innocent and in no way connected with any offence as alleged by the complainant.

