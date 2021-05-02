MARKET NEWS

Kerala Election Result 2021 | Dharmadam Assembly Constituency: CM P Vijayan leads CK Padmanabhan

Kerala Assembly Election Result 2021 | Dharmadam constituency: Marxist veteran and CM P Vijayan is taking on BJP's CK Padmanabhan

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST
Kerala Assembly Election 2021: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is facing a challenge from former state president of BJP CK Padmanabhan and Congress' C Raghunath.

Kerala Assembly Election 2021 Dharmadam LIVE Updates: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is leading former state president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) CK Padmanabhan and Congress' C Raghunath, according to early postal ballot trends.

After a single phase of polling on April 6, amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, counting of votes is underway in Kerala.

It is to be noted that counting is in progress and the lead stands to sway.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the 2021 Kerala assembly election result

Dharmadam is located in the politically volatile northern Kannur district, where CM Vijayan is contesting to retain his seat. In the 2015 Assembly elections, Vijayan won in this seat defeating the Congress candidate by a margin of 36,905.

In this election, the BJP has fielded its former state President, while Congress has put the general secretary of the Kannur District Congress Committee in the fray. Besides the BJP and Congress candidates, Vijayan may face a real notable challenge from an independent candidate V Bhagyavathi -- mother of 'Walayar sisters' -- who is seeking justice for her two daughters whose bodies were discovered after being sexually abused.

A total of eight candidates contested from the Dharmadam constituency, including Vijayan, Padmanabhan, Raghunathan and Bhagyavathi. The remaining four are Basheer Kannadiparamba from the Social Democratic Party of India and three independent candidates Chovva Raghunathan, CP Maharoof and Vadi Harindran.

Counting of votes for the assembly polls is also underway across Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 assembly election here
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #India #Kerala #Kerala Election 2021 #Politics
first published: May 2, 2021 08:32 am

