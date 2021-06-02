In pics | Tiananmen crackdown exhibit opens in Hong Kong

The organizer of Hong Kong’s annual Tiananmen Square candlelight vigil has opened its yearly exhibit of photographs and paraphernalia from the bloody 1989 crackdown in Beijing on those calling for democracy in China. The opening comes even as Hong Kong authorities have for the second year in a row banned the annual June 4 vigil, which normally draws tens of thousands of people into the streets. Authorities have cited the risk of the coronavirus, though the cancelation coincides with a broader crackdown on political activism and dissent in the city. Organized by the The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, the museum each year shows photographs from the 1989 democracy movement as well as pictures from past candlelight commemorations in Hong Kong. This year, visitors to the museum will also be able to lay flowers in remembrance of the victims who lost their lives in the massacre that took place on June 4, 1989. (Image: AP)

A 1989 newspaper on the crackdown of the June 4, 1989, pro-democracy movement in Beijing's Tiananmen Square is displayed at the "June 4 Memorial Museum" run by pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Image: AP)

A visitor stands next to a cutout of a Goddess of Democracy on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Image: AP)

A man walks past a backdrop of a Goddess of Democracy statue at the Tiananmen Square at the "June 4 Memorial Museum" on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Image: AP)

A picture showing a man blocking a line of tanks at the 1989 pro-democracy movement in Beijing is displayed at the "June 4 Memorial Museum" run by pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Image: AP)

A board showing the number of people attending the annual candlelight vigil at Victoria Park in past years is displayed on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Image: AP)

A staff member adjusts exhibits at the "June 4 Memorial Museum" run by pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Image: AP)

An image on a TV screen and a picture on the wall both showing a man blocking a line of tanks at the "June 4 Memorial Museum" on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Image: AP)

An image of Chinese President Xi Jinping is shown on a TV screen on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Image: AP)

Visitors walk in the "June 4 Memorial Museum" run by pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Image: AP)