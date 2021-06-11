Explained | Why Pride month is celebrated in June and other key facts about gay pride

Here are the key facts about Gay Pride. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Month of June was chosen for LGBT pride month.

A series of violent demonstrations by members of the gay community in the US against a police raid on June 28, 1969 at the Stonewall Inn in the New York city.

First gay pride parade was held on June 27 and 28, 1970 in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The first rainbow flag made its debut in 1978 at San Francisco Pride Parade.

Harvey Milk became the first American politician who became the first openly gay person to be elected to public office in California.

The original LGBT flag was hand-dyed and had eight symbolic colours.

Of the original eight colours, hot pink and turquoise were later dropped due to production constraints and the need for design symmetry.

Lambda signifies liberation, unity, synergy or the scales of justice.

In 1994, Gilbert baker led the creation of a mile-long rainbow flag to honour the 25th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

The oldest surviving LGBT organisation in the world is Netherland's 1946 founded Centre for Culture and Leisure.

Early marches often used 'Gay Liberation' and 'Freedom' in their names but with cultural changes it was replaced by the commonly used term 'Gay Pride'.

The Sao Paulo Gay Pride in Brazil is listed by the Guinness World Records as the world's largest parade in 2006 with 2.5 million people which later broke the record in 2009 with 4 million attendees.

Europe has a pan-European international pride event called Europride.

Amsterdam is the only city where the parade floats on a river.

The longest gay pride celebration lasted for 3-4 weeks in Sydney, Australia in February each year, ending with Mardi Gras.