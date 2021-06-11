MARKET NEWS

Explained | Why Pride month is celebrated in June and other key facts about gay pride

Here are some key facts about Gay Pride.

Moneycontrol News
June 11, 2021 / 01:35 PM IST
Here are the key facts about Gay Pride. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Month of June was chosen for LGBT pride month. (Image: News18 Creative)
A series of violent demonstrations by members of the gay community in the US against a police raid on June 28, 1969 at the Stonewall Inn in the New York city. (Image: News18 Creative)
First gay pride parade was held on June 27 and 28, 1970 in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. (Image: News18 Creative)
The first rainbow flag made its debut in 1978 at San Francisco Pride Parade. (Image: News18 Creative)
Harvey Milk became the first American politician who became the first openly gay person to be elected to public office in California. (Image: News18 Creative)
The original LGBT flag was hand-dyed and had eight symbolic colours. (Image: News18 Creative)
Of the original eight colours, hot pink and turquoise were later dropped due to production constraints and the need for design symmetry. (Image: News18 Creative)
Lambda signifies liberation, unity, synergy or the scales of justice. (Image: News18 Creative)
In 1994, Gilbert baker led the creation of a mile-long rainbow flag to honour the 25th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. (Image: News18 Creative)
The oldest surviving LGBT organisation in the world is Netherland's 1946 founded Centre for Culture and Leisure. (Image: News18 Creative)
Early marches often used 'Gay Liberation' and 'Freedom' in their names but with cultural changes it was replaced by the commonly used term 'Gay Pride'. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Sao Paulo Gay Pride in Brazil is listed by the Guinness World Records as the world's largest parade in 2006 with 2.5 million people which later broke the record in 2009 with 4 million attendees. (Image: News18 Creative)
Europe has a pan-European international pride event called Europride. (Image: News18 Creative)
Amsterdam is the only city where the parade floats on a river. (Image: News18 Creative)
The longest gay pride celebration lasted for 3-4 weeks in Sydney, Australia in February each year, ending with Mardi Gras. (Image: News18 Creative)
India's first gay pride parade was held in Kolkata on July 2, 1999. (Image: News18 Creative)
TAGS: #gay pride #gay pride rainbow flag #pride day #Slideshow #World News
first published: Jun 11, 2021 01:35 pm

