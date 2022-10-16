English
    The week in pictures: Stunning images from around the world

    From Russia-Ukraine war to college football games, here's what happened across the world last week.

    Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
    October 16, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST
    Flame and smoke rise fron Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea, Saturday, October 8.
    Armed Palestinians carry the body of Mahmoud Al-Sous, covered with a flag of the Islamic Jihad militant group during his funeral in the West Bank town of Jenin.
    A man reunites with his dog, rescued by neighbors from the mud, after flooding caused by intense rains in Las Tejerias, Venezuela.
    Tourists on elephants watch a pair of mother and calf one horned Rhinoceros in the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, on the outskirts of Guwahati, Assam.
    TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches the game-winning touchdown under pressure from Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant during the second half of an NCAA college football game.
    Funeral pyres cremate those who died in the day care center attack at Wat Rat Samakee temple in Uthai Sawan, northeastern Thailand.
    Tags: #Crimea #Football #Jihad #Pobitora wildlife sanctuary #Russia #Russia-Ukraine war #Slideshow #Ukraine
    first published: Oct 16, 2022 12:04 pm
