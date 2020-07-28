Rafale Jets: Fighters jets to touch-down in India soon; Here's all you need to know

With the arrival of these nuclear-capable fighter Rafale jets, the IAF’s firepower and air superiority is set to increase multifold. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 First five Rafale fighter jets are on their way to India. With the arrival of these nuclear-capable fighter jets, the IAF’s firepower and air superiority is set to increase multifold. Here’s all you need to know about the first batch on the way. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/5 Tracking the delivery. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/5 All the seven pilots have been trained by the French Dassault Aviation company. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/5 What all Rafale jet is armed with? (Image: News18 Creative) 5/5 Rafale deal: What’s the status? (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Jul 28, 2020 04:42 pm