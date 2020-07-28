App
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2020 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rafale Jets: Fighters jets to touch-down in India soon; Here's all you need to know

With the arrival of these nuclear-capable fighter Rafale jets, the IAF’s firepower and air superiority is set to increase multifold.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
First five Rafale fighter jets are on their way to India. With the arrival of these nuclear-capable fighter jets, the IAF’s firepower and air superiority is set to increase multifold. Here’s all you need to know about the first batch on the way. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/5

Tracking the delivery. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/5

All the seven pilots have been trained by the French Dassault Aviation company. (Image: News18 Creative)
3/5

What all Rafale jet is armed with? (Image: News18 Creative)
4/5

Rafale deal: What’s the status? (Image: News18 Creative)
5/5

First Published on Jul 28, 2020 04:42 pm

tags #36 Rafale jets to India #Dassault Aviation #india france rafale #Indian Air Force #Rafale #Rafale jets #Slideshow #World News

