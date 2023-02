1/13 BEST MOVIE CAST: "Everything Everywhere All At Once" (Image: AP)

2/13 BEST MALE ACTOR, MOVIE: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale" (Image: AP)

3/13 BEST FEMALE ACTOR, MOVIE: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" (Image: AP)

4/13 BEST FEMALE SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOVIE: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Image: AP)

5/13 BEST MALE SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOVIE: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" (Image: AP)

6/13 BEST FEMALE ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES: Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy” (Image: AP)

7/13 BEST MALE ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES: Sam Elliott, “1883” (Image: AP)

8/13 BEST FEMALE ACTOR, TV DRAMA: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (Image: AP)

9/13 BEST MALE ACTOR, TV DRAMA: Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Image: AP)

10/13 BEST FEMALE ACTOR, TV COMEDY: Jean Smart, “Hacks” (Image: Reuters)

11/13 BEST MALE ACTOR, TV COMEDY: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (Image: AP)

12/13 BEST TV DRAMA ENSEMBLE: “The White Lotus” (Image: AP)