In Pics: All you need to know about the origin of the universe

1/7 Nearly 14 billion years ago, the universe began with a random fluctuation in a completely empty void. Scientists call this theory for the origin of the universe the Big Bang. But, is there an alternative theory? Take a look…

2/7 The observable universe is the spherical region about 90 billion light-years in diameter, that is centred on Earth. The universe continues infinitely outside of Earth’s observable universe.

3/7 Astronomers rely on both theory and observation to make three key assumptions about the universe.

4/7 In addition to these assumptions, the universe exhibits several key properties that have been observed. One of the observation is that the universe emerged from a hot, dense state at a finite point in the past.

5/7 The first elements created in the universe were hydrogen and helium.

6/7 Some of the alternative theories include Eternal Inflation, according to which, after the Big Bang, the universe rapidly expanded during a brief period called inflation, and this expansion never stopped.