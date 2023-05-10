English
    In Pics: All you need to know about the origin of the universe

    What is beyond Big Bang? Here’s an alternative to the popular theory of origin of the universe

    Moneycontrol News
    May 10, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST
    Nearly 14 billion years ago, the universe began with a random fluctuation in a completely empty void. Scientists call this theory for the origin of the universe the Big Bang. But, is there an alternative theory? Take a look…
    1/7
    The observable universe is the spherical region about 90 billion light-years in diameter, that is centred on Earth. The universe continues infinitely outside of Earth’s observable universe.
    2/7
    Astronomers rely on both theory and observation to make three key assumptions about the universe.
    3/7
    In addition to these assumptions, the universe exhibits several key properties that have been observed. One of the observation is that the universe emerged from hot, dense state at a finite point in the past.
    4/7
    The first elements created in the universe were hydrogen and helium.
    5/7
    Some of the alternative theories include Eternal Inflation, according to which, after the Big Bang, the universe rapidly expanded during a brief period called inflation, and this expansion never stopped.
    6/7
    The Oscillating University theory suggests that the universe goes through an endless cycle of Big Bangs followed by Big Crunches that restart the cycle.
    7/7
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 10, 2023 02:38 pm