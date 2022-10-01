English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

    In photos: PM Narendra Modi launches 5G in India

    India 5G rollout: PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the service at the India Mobile Congress 2022 in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 01, 2022 / 11:47 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches 5G at the India Mobile Congress 2022 in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan.
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches 5G at the India Mobile Congress 2022 in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. (Image credit: Prasar Bharti)
    takes reviews how 5G technology can be used efficiently in Smart Farming.
    At the event, the prime minister reviewed how 5G technology could be used for Smart Farming. (Image credit: Prasar Bharti)
    The prime minister was also seen driving a car virtually. The vehicle was an Ericsson booth in Sweden. (Image credit: PIB)
    The prime minister was also seen driving a car virtually. The vehicle was an Ericsson booth in Sweden. (Image credit: PIB)
    At the Mobile Congress, Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Aditya Birla Group’s Kumar Mangalam Birla were among the key speakers.
    At the Mobile Congress, Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Aditya Birla Group’s Kumar Mangalam Birla were among the key speakers. (Image credit: DoT_India/Twitter)
    Mukesh Ambani said at the event that Jio will deliver 5G service in every town by December 2023
    Mukesh Ambani said at the event that Jio will deliver 5G service in every town by December 2023. (Image credit: PIB)
    Kumar Mangalam Birla said Vodafone Idea networks were being constantly upgraded to ensure smooth transition to 5G,
    Kumar Mangalam Birla said Vodafone Idea networks were being constantly upgraded to ensure smooth transition to 5G. (Image credit: PIB)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #5G #india 5g rollout #Narendra Modi #Slideshows
    first published: Oct 1, 2022 11:47 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.