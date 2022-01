The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Google is rolling out a specialized 'Offers' tab in the main interface of the Play Store. The new tab appears on the bottom navigation bar, allowing users to quickly view offers on apps and in-app purchases. The Offers section allows you to quickly glance at limited deals and discounts across a variety of segments on the Play Store like discounts on games and in-game items, rewards and offers on bundled apps, and discounts on movies and books. There is also a section dedicated to apps that offer free trials of 30 days or more.