MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!Join us for the second Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility' panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 31, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnology

    The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

    The Galaxy S22 series is arriving soon, a new tab on the Play Store, Facebook wins EU case and more.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 29, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST
    Samsung announced an official date for its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The South Korean tech giant will host the Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch event on February 9. At the event, the company will unveil three flagship smartphones, which are the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22. For more details, head over to the link.
    Samsung announced an official date for its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The South Korean tech giant will host the Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch event on February 9. At the event, the company will unveil three flagship smartphones, which are the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S22. For more details, head over to the link.
    Facebook recently secured the European Union's antitrust approval for its acquisition of the United States customer service start-up Kustomer after agreeing to provide rivals free access to its messaging channels for 10 years. The European Commission said the pledge addressed competition concerns. Reuters reported last month that the world's largest social network would gain conditional EU clearance for the deal.
    Facebook recently secured the European Union's antitrust approval for its acquisition of the United States customer service start-up Kustomer after agreeing to provide rivals free access to its messaging channels for 10 years. The European Commission said the pledge addressed competition concerns. Reuters reported last month that the world's largest social network would gain conditional EU clearance for the deal.
    Google is rolling out a specialised 'Offers' tab in the main interface of the Play Store. The new tab appears on the bottom navigation bar, allowing users to quickly view offers on apps and in-app purchases. The Offers section allows you to quickly glance at limited deals and discounts across a variety of segments on the Play Store like discounts on games and in-game items, rewards and offers on bundled apps and discounts on movies and books. There is also a section dedicated to apps that offer free trials of 30 days or more.
    Google is rolling out a specialized 'Offers' tab in the main interface of the Play Store. The new tab appears on the bottom navigation bar, allowing users to quickly view offers on apps and in-app purchases. The Offers section allows you to quickly glance at limited deals and discounts across a variety of segments on the Play Store like discounts on games and in-game items, rewards and offers on bundled apps, and discounts on movies and books. There is also a section dedicated to apps that offer free trials of 30 days or more.
    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc introduced its new AI Research SuperCluster (RSC) on Monday, which the company believes will be the fastest AI supercomputer in the world. It will be fully built out in mid-2022 and help create the metaverse.
    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc introduced its new AI Research SuperCluster (RSC) on Monday, which the company believes will be the fastest AI supercomputer in the world. It will be fully built out in mid-2022 and help create the metaverse.
    Following a seven-week long strike, employees of Activision Blizzard-owned game development house, Raven Software, have decided to end their strike, which began in December. Nearly 60 employees and contractors with Raven Software's quality and assurance department, walked off their jobs in protest, after the studio laid off their co-workers. On January 21, 34 of the employees got together to officially form a union, called the Game Worker's Alliance and asked the leadership at Activision Blizzard and Raven Software to officially recognise it. The workers have decided to end the strike for now, till the union is recognised.
    Following a seven-week-long strike, employees of Activision Blizzard-owned game development house, Raven Software, have decided to end their strike, which began in December. Nearly 60 employees and contractors with Raven Software's quality and assurance department, walked off their jobs in protest, after the studio laid off their co-workers. On January 21, 34 of the employees got together to officially form a union, called the Game Worker's Alliance and asked the leadership at Activision Blizzard and Raven Software to officially recognize it. The workers have decided to end the strike for now, till the union is recognized.
    Apple recently posted its earnings results for Q4 of 2021, which corresponds to the company's first quarter for the 2022 fiscal year. The iPhone 13 maker reported an all-time high for quarterly revenues. Apple reported an all-time revenue record of $123.9 billion, up 11 percent year over year. “This quarter’s record results were made possible by our most innovative lineup of products and services ever,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said. Apple raked in over $71.6 billion from the iPhone sales, up from $65.5 billion YoY.
    Apple recently posted its earnings results for Q4 of 2021, which corresponds to the company's first-quarter for the 2022 fiscal year. The iPhone 13 maker reported an all-time high for quarterly revenues. Apple reported an all-time revenue record of $123.9 billion, up 11 percent year over year. “This quarter’s record results were made possible by our most innovative lineup of products and services ever,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said. Apple raked in over $71.6 billion from the iPhone sales, up from $65.5 billion YoY.
    The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Note 11 Pro 4G were recently revealed globally. The two new smartphones from the Redmi Note 11 series launched with a 108MP camera sensor from the Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. There is currently no word on the Redmi Note 11 Pro India launch date. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G in three storage options. The base 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at $329 (Roughly Rs 24,600), whereas the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at $349 (Roughly Rs 26,100). The 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at $379 (Roughly Rs 28,400).
    The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Note 11 Pro 4G were recently revealed globally. The two new smartphones from the Redmi Note 11 series launched with a 108MP camera sensor from the Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. There is currently no word on the Redmi Note 11 Pro India launch date. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G in three storage options. The base 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at $329 (Roughly Rs 24,600), whereas the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at $349 (Roughly Rs 26,100). The 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at $379 (Roughly Rs 28,400).
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #Meta #Redmi #Samsung #Slideshow #smartphones #The Tech Weekender #Xiaomi
    first published: Jan 29, 2022 01:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.