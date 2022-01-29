The Tech Weekender: Top news from the world of technology this week

Following a seven-week-long strike, employees of Activision Blizzard-owned game development house, Raven Software, have decided to end their strike, which began in December. Nearly 60 employees and contractors with Raven Software's quality and assurance department, walked off their jobs in protest, after the studio laid off their co-workers. On January 21, 34 of the employees got together to officially form a union, called the Game Worker's Alliance and asked the leadership at Activision Blizzard and Raven Software to officially recognize it. The workers have decided to end the strike for now, till the union is recognized.