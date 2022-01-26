Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G launched alongside a 4G variant with 108MP camera sensor: Check price, specifications

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G India launch details remain unknown at the moment.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Note 11 Pro 4G have been launched globally. The two new smartphones from the Redmi Note 11 series launched today come with a 108MP camera sensor from the Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. There is currently no word on the Redmi Note 11 Pro India launch date. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Note 11 Pro specifications, price, and other details.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G price

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G in three storage options. The base 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at $329 (roughly Rs 24,600), whereas the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at $349 (roughly Rs 26,100). The 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at $379 (roughly Rs 28,400).

Redmi Note 11 Pro price

The standard 4G variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro also comes in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options. The three storage configurations will be available for $299 (roughly Rs 22,400), $329 (roughly Rs 24,600) and $349 (roughly Rs 26,100), respectively.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G specifications

The two Redmi Note 11 series smartphones come with identical specs, except for the processor. The 5G variant has a Snapdragon 690 SoC, whereas the 4G variant has a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. Both phones come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

The devices pack a 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. There is a 16MP front camera on both devices, which also runs Android 11-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

On the back, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has a 108MP triple-camera setup with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro shooter. The 108MP main camera sensor is the same sensor found on the likes of the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge (Review) and the Xiaomi 11T Pro (Review). The 4G variant gets an additional 2MP depth sensor.

Both phones have stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.