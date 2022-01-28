MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    Register Now!“Unlock Credit” with CredAvenue.Pre-Budget discussion on “Solving the enterprise lending and borrowing puzzle in Budget 2022” 29th January at 3pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Google introduces 'Offers' tab in Play Store to help users spot deals and discounts

    The Offers section allows you to quickly glance at limited deals and discounts across a variety of segments.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 28, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Google)

    (Image Courtesy: Google)

    Google is now rolling out a specialised 'Offers' tab in the main interface of the Play Store. The new tab appears on the bottom navigation bar, allowing users to quickly view offers on apps and in-app purchases.

    In a blog post announcing the new addition, Google said that the Offers tab was designed to help users "discover deals in games and apps across travel, shopping, media & entertainment, fitness, and more."

    Also Read: Google to invest up to $1 billion in Bharti Airtel

    The Offers section allows you to quickly glance at limited deals and discounts across a variety of segments on the Play Store like discounts on games and in-game items, rewards and offers on bundled apps and discounts on movies and books. There is also a section dedicated to apps that offer free trials of 30 days or more.

    Google says that the new tab will roll out to users in the United States, India and Indonesia over the course of the next few weeks, and more countries will receive the feature later in 2022.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read: Google drops FLoC as replacement for third-party cookies, opts for Topics API instead

    In another development, Google has asked the High Court in Australia to reverse the decision that was awarded against it in 2020, failing which, the company says it may have to start censoring the internet.

    The case in question was brought to court by Victorian state lawyer George Defertos, who alleged that Google refused to remove a 2004 article, that reported on allegations against him, which were later dropped in 2005.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Android #Apps #Google #offers #Play Store
    first published: Jan 28, 2022 03:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.