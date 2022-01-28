Google introduces 'Offers' tab in Play Store to help users spot deals and discounts

(Image Courtesy: Google)

Google is now rolling out a specialised 'Offers' tab in the main interface of the Play Store. The new tab appears on the bottom navigation bar, allowing users to quickly view offers on apps and in-app purchases.

In a blog post announcing the new addition, Google said that the Offers tab was designed to help users "discover deals in games and apps across travel, shopping, media & entertainment, fitness, and more."

The Offers section allows you to quickly glance at limited deals and discounts across a variety of segments on the Play Store like discounts on games and in-game items, rewards and offers on bundled apps and discounts on movies and books. There is also a section dedicated to apps that offer free trials of 30 days or more.

Google says that the new tab will roll out to users in the United States, India and Indonesia over the course of the next few weeks, and more countries will receive the feature later in 2022.

In another development, Google has asked the High Court in Australia to reverse the decision that was awarded against it in 2020, failing which, the company says it may have to start censoring the internet.

The case in question was brought to court by Victorian state lawyer George Defertos, who alleged that Google refused to remove a 2004 article, that reported on allegations against him, which were later dropped in 2005.