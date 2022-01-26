MARKET NEWS

English
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 date announced; Galaxy S22 Ultra official launch event on February 9

Via the “Epic Standard” scribble, Samsung has also teased the S Pen support on the Galaxy S22 series, which will be announced at the Unpacked 2022 event.

Moneycontrol News
January 26, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra launch event will be hosted on February 9 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 official date has been announced. The South Korean tech giant will host the Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch event on February 9. At the event, the company will unveil three flagship smartphones, which are the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22. 

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 confirmed

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 teaser clearly confirms the Galaxy S22 launch event. Via the “Epic Standard” scribble, Samsung has also teased the S Pen support on the Galaxy S series. Rumours are rife that the top-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will include a slot for the S pen smart stylus to fill the Galaxy Note’s void.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design renders have leaked in the past. The upcoming Samsung flagship will come with a quad-camera setup on the back. There will be a 108MP Super Clear lens with OIS support. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera setup will also include a 12MP ultrawide camera and two 10MP telephoto camera sensors with 3x and 10x optical zoom.

On the front, there will be a 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate support. The phone will have a curved display with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. This cutout will house a 40MP front camera. Samsung is also rumoured to bump up the charging speed on the Ultra model with 45W fast charging support. It will pack a 5000 mAh battery. 

The Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 will not get any major design upgrades. The camera module blends into the rear panel, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (Review). Both phones will house a 50MP Samsung GN5 camera sensor. 

At the front, the Galaxy S22 display will be 6.06-inch tall, whereas the S22+ will have a 6.55-inch screen. All three Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC or the newly-launched Exynos 2200 chipset depending on the region. You can click here to check the Samsung Galaxy S22 series specifications and features leaked so far. 
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jan 26, 2022 09:41 am
