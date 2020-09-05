The Tech Weekender: India bans 118 Chinese apps, Edward Snowden vindicated, PM Modi's Twitter account hacked, and more

Seven years ago, Edward Snowden blew the whistle on the National Security Agency's (NSA) mass surveillance programme and had been a fugitive ever since. He was forced to flee the country and faces espionage charges in the US to this day. However, a ruling handed down by Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals said that the NSA broke the law with the warrantless collection of phone metadata or bulk records of call history of millions of Americans. The court observed that collecting this information of American citizens violated the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. After the ruling, Edward Snowden said that it was a vindication of his decision to blow the whistle on the NSA's programme.