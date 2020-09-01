Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 launched with a bigger screen, new hideaway hinge: Check price, specifications

Samsung released its Galaxy Z Fold2 on September 1. This generation of Samsung's foldable device combines solid design and expert craftsmanship with intuitive new features for a unique mobile experience that offers the versatility everyday life demands.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 price

Samsung is taking pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold2 beginning September 2, and will ship the phone in around 40 markets from September 18. The sole 256GB version costs 1,799 pounds/1,999 euros/$1,999. The price in India will be revealed soon.

Buyers can choose from Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze.

In 21 markets which include Canada, Germany, the UK and the US, buyers can customize the hinge in Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red and Metallic Blue accents.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 specifications

The Z Fold2 is a follow up to the first-generation Galaxy Fold and comes with massive improvements.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 gets a bigger 6.2-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz display with a resolution of 2,260 x 816 pixels on the outside cover screen. You get a tiny hole-punch cutout on the top-centre portion of the display for the 10MP front camera.

Unfold the Galaxy Z Fold2 and you get a bigger 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED Ultra-Thin Glass foldable screen with a 2,208 x 1,768 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. Like the cover screen, the screen on the inside has a punch-hole on the upper-right corner for a second 10MP selfie camera. Both the cover screen and the inner foldable screen feature support for HDR10+.

Samsung claims to have worked on the hinge issues and launched the Galaxy Z Fold2 with a ‘hideaway hinge’ that features sweeper fibres to provide better durability and dust resistance.

A now improved upon area in the third-generation design, the hideaway hinge employs a CAM mechanism which allows the Galaxy Z Fold2 to stand on its own from 75 to 115 degrees.

This hideaway hinge features revolutionary slim cutting technology, modified fiber composition, and adjusted fiber density. This is an improvement on the feature which was first introduced on the Galaxy Z Flip, within the gap between the body and hinge housing to repel dust and undesirable particles. The new innovative sweeper technology can achieve the same level of protection in a smaller space.

Other Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support and 11W wireless charging support, a triple-camera system on the back with a 12MP sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP f/2.4 telephoto lens.