Twitter confirms account of PM Narendra Modi's personal website hacked

Twitter confirmed on September 3 that an account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website had been hacked with a series of tweets asking followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.

This comes after several Twitter accounts of prominent personalities were hacked in July.

Twitter said it was aware of the activity on PM Modi's website account ‘@narendramodi_in’ and was taking steps to secure it.

"We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted," a Twitter spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

The tweets, which have since been taken down, asked followers to donate to the PM National Relief Fund through cryptocurrency.

In July, hackers had accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack some of the leading personalities on the platform including US presidential candidate Joe Biden, former US president Barack Obama and billionaire Elon Musk, and used them to solicit digital currency.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) did not immediately respond to the incident.

The account has over 2.5 million followers and is the official Twitter handle for PM Modi's personal website -- www.narendramodi.in -- and the ‘Narendra Modi’ mobile application.

This account is not to be confused with PM Modi's personal Twitter account which has over 61 million followers. This handle was not affected by the incident.

(With inputs from Reuters)