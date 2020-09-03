Intel announces 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs for next-generation laptops

Intel recently took the lid off its new generation of processors for laptops. The first 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs for laptops arrive with Intel’s new Xe graphics, Wi-Fi 6, and Thunderbolt 4. Intel’s new Tiger Lake architecture also offers a big leap in battery life and performance.

According to Intel, the new Tiger Lake CPUs are “the world’s best processor for thin-and-light laptops.” Intel has announced nine new models in UP3 (Previously referred to as U-series) and UP4 (Previously referred to as Y-series) packages. The flagship Core i7-1185G7 offers a base clock speed of 3.0GHz and a boost clock speed of up to 4.8GHz as well as a maximum all-core boost speed of up to 4.3GHz.

Package CPU Graphics Cores / Threads TDP Base Frequency Single Core Turbo All Core Turbo UP4 Core i7-1160G7 Intel Iris Xe 4/8 7-15W 1.2GHz 4.4GHz 3.6GHz UP4 Core i5-1130G7 Intel Iris Xe 4/8 7-15W 1.1GHz 4.0GHz 3.4GHz UP4 Intel Core i3-1120G4 Intel UHD Graphics 4/8 7-15W 1.1GHz 3.5GHz 3.0GHz UP4 Core i3-1110G4 Intel UHD Graphics 2/4 7-15W 1.8GHz 3.9GHz 3.9GHz UP3 Core i7-1185G7 Intel Iris Xe 4/8 12-28W 3.0GHz 4.8GHz 4.3GHz UP3 Core i7-1165G7 Intel Iris Xe 4/8 12-28W 2.8GHz 4.7GHz 4.1GHz UP3 Core i5-1135G7 Intel Iris Xe 4/8 12-28W 2.4GHz 4.2GHz 3.8GHz UP3 Core i3-1125G4 Intel UHD Graphics 4/8 12-28W 2.0GHz 3.7GHz 3.3GHz UP3 Core i3-1115G4 Intel UHD Graphics 2/4 12-28W 3.0GHz 4.1GHz 4.1GHz

Intel claims that the flagship Core i7-1185G7 can deliver a massive boost in performance of 100 percent as compared to the Core i7-1065G7U. The semiconductor manufacturer says that the flagship 11th Gen processor can handle 1080p gameplay without discrete graphics. Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics is the company’s most powerful yet,a maximum clock speed of 1.35GHz.

Intel already showcased the Tiger Lake chips during its Architecture Day earlier this year. Intel’s 11th Gen line up is built on the same 10nm node as the 10th Gen Ice Lake processors but uses upgraded Willow Core architecture with a new “10nm SuperFin design”. Intel claims that the new design will offer better speeds while consuming less power.

Intel Evo

The notebook must offer over nine hours of “real world” use on a single charge with the display sporting 1080p resolution at 250 nits of brightness.

The system should provide unrestricted performance on battery life and wake up from sleep in under a second.

The machine must offer a four-hour charge in 30 minutes.

The system must support Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4