Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 07:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Intel announces 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs for next-generation laptops

The company also announced Intel Evo, a new iteration of its Project Athena certification standard.

Moneycontrol News

Intel recently took the lid off its new generation of processors for laptops. The first 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs for laptops arrive with Intel’s new Xe graphics, Wi-Fi 6, and Thunderbolt 4. Intel’s new Tiger Lake architecture also offers a big leap in battery life and performance.

According to Intel, the new Tiger Lake CPUs are “the world’s best processor for thin-and-light laptops.” Intel has announced nine new models in UP3 (Previously referred to as U-series) and UP4 (Previously referred to as Y-series) packages. The flagship Core i7-1185G7 offers a base clock speed of 3.0GHz and a boost clock speed of up to 4.8GHz as well as a maximum all-core boost speed of up to 4.3GHz.

Intel claims that the flagship Core i7-1185G7 can deliver a massive boost in performance of 100 percent as compared to the Core i7-1065G7U. The semiconductor manufacturer says that the flagship 11th Gen processor can handle 1080p gameplay without discrete graphics. Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics is the company’s most powerful yet, with 96 CUs and a maximum clock speed of 1.35GHz.
PackageCPUGraphicsCores / ThreadsTDPBase Frequency Single Core TurboAll Core Turbo
UP4Core i7-1160G7Intel Iris Xe4/87-15W1.2GHz4.4GHz3.6GHz
UP4Core i5-1130G7Intel Iris Xe4/87-15W1.1GHz4.0GHz3.4GHz
UP4Intel Core i3-1120G4Intel UHD Graphics4/87-15W1.1GHz3.5GHz3.0GHz
UP4Core i3-1110G4Intel UHD Graphics2/47-15W1.8GHz3.9GHz3.9GHz
UP3Core i7-1185G7Intel Iris Xe4/812-28W3.0GHz4.8GHz4.3GHz
UP3Core i7-1165G7Intel Iris Xe4/812-28W2.8GHz4.7GHz 4.1GHz
UP3Core i5-1135G7Intel Iris Xe4/812-28W2.4GHz 4.2GHz 3.8GHz
UP3Core i3-1125G4Intel UHD Graphics4/812-28W2.0GHz 3.7GHz 3.3GHz
UP3Core i3-1115G4Intel UHD Graphics2/412-28W3.0GHz 4.1GHz 4.1GHz

Intel already showcased the Tiger Lake chips during its Architecture Day earlier this year. Intel’s 11th Gen line up is built on the same 10nm node as the 10th Gen Ice Lake processors but uses upgraded Willow Core architecture with a new “10nm SuperFin design”. Intel claims that the new design will offer better speeds while consuming less power.

Intel Evo

The company also announced Intel Evo, a new iteration of its Project Athena certification standard. Intel has identified several key experience indicators that a device must possess to feature the new Evo platform branding:
  • The notebook must offer over nine hours of “real world” use on a single charge with the display sporting 1080p resolution at 250 nits of brightness.
  • The system should provide unrestricted performance on battery life and wake up from sleep in under a second.
  • The machine must offer a four-hour charge in 30 minutes.
  • The system must support Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4
Intel’s Evo logo will bring with it the guarantee of a quality machine, with the company confirming partnerships with several OEMs for 20 Evo-certified designs arriving by the end of the year.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 07:08 pm

