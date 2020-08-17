Intel details next-gen Tiger Lake CPUs, Xe graphics ahead of September 2 launch

Intel plans to unveil 'something big' at its virtual event on September 2. Ahead of its launch, the chipmaker has given a first look of the next-generation Tiger Lake processors and Xe graphics.

The upcoming Tiger Lake chips will be Intel’s 11th Gen Core processors based on the new Willow Cove architecture that is built on a new 'SuperFin' transistor. Intel promises to offer a generational type of increase that a full node shift would have offered.

The new 10nm SuperFinn design claims to offer better frequency speeds while drawing less power. This could mean that the Tiger Lake chips would be able to offer better performance boost at same voltage levels but consume relatively less power.

Intel has confirmed that the Tiger Lake will support a variety of new I/O standards like Thunderbolt 4, USB 4.0, LPDDR5 RAM at up to 5400MHz and PCIe Gen 4.0 with speeds up to 8GB per second to memory.

The integrated Xe graphics will also make their debut at the Tiger Lake launch. The new graphics are said to offer enhanced performance over the current Intel processors. It would support up to 8K UHD with HDR10 and Dolby vision panels, up to 360Hz refresh rates, and up to two times the performance for encoding and decoding video.

The launch of Tiger Lake chips is an important one for Intel considering its delay in launching the 7nm-based chips. Intel’s biggest competitor, AMD, has already launched 7nm Ryzen 4000 chips that are far more powerful and efficient than the 10nm-based chips.