Oppo F17 Pro first impressions

We also played PUBG Mobile for a couple of hours on the Oppo F17 Pro. The game loads on HD graphics and High frame rate. If you want Ultra frame rate then you can switch to Balanced Graphics. The frame rate was around 40fps at the beginning. After a few minutes of gameplay, the device got warm and we noticed the frame rate drop to around 20 fps. We will share more details of our gaming experience in our Oppo F17 Pro review.