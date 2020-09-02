Is the Oppo F17 Pro capable of out-doing the OnePlus Nord and the Redmi K20 Pro? While we work on the Oppo F17 Pro review, read our first impressions to know more about the device. Pranav Hegde Oppo F17 series has been launched in India. The USP of the two smartphones under the F17 series - Oppo F17 and F17 Pro - is the thin and light form factor. We have been using the Oppo F17 Pro for a few days and while we work on the full review, here are our Oppo F17 Pro first impressions. Oppo F17 Pro has a dual "Shiny Matte" finish on the back of our Magic Blue review unit provided by Oppo. The smartphone comes with a shiny gloss finish with a matte strip on the extreme left corner. While the matte texture helps keep fingerprints at bay, the shiny coating throws different shades of Blue and Purple when you look at the phone from different angles. Oppo F17 Pro provides a firm grip even without a case, thanks to the curved back, coupled with a 7.48mm thickness and 164 grams of weight. At the front, Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.43-inch Full HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. At 800 nits of peak brightness, the display is bright and we have not faced any issues even in outdoor conditions during our brief Oppo F17 Pro review period. The colours on the AMOLED screen are vibrant and we did not notice any major off-axis colour shift either. For the Rs 22,990 price tag, the absence of a high refresh rate screen may be a bummer for some. Oppo F17 Pro has a dual punch-hole cutout for the 16MP + 2MP front camera. That, combined with the narrow bezels has resulted in a 90.07 percent screen-to-body ratio. The front camera clicks some detailed selfies. Turn off the beauty mode and you would get close to real skin tone and less-smoothened selfies. The use of an AMOLED screen also allows the Oppo F17 Pro to sport an in-display fingerprint scanner. It has, so far, been successful in accurately detecting the fingerprint and unlocking the device. There's also the choice of using face unlock as a faster but less-secure alternative. At the back, there are four camera sensors placed inside a square-shaped camera module. There is a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and two 2MP monochrome sensors. The camera UI is quite simple and user friendly. You get various modes like Photo, Video, Night, Portrait mode, etc above the shutter mode. Above the viewfinder are options for HDR, Dazzle Mode, 48MP mode, etc. The 48MP primary camera sensor shoots colour accurate images but the shadows in this particular photo are slightly underexposed. The dynamic range overall is quite okay. Our Oppo F17 Pro review will include more image samples shot on the main camera. Here is another sample image shot using the 8MP ultrawide sensor on Oppo F17 Pro. The details are lesser than the main sensor. While daytime shots are colour accurate and above average, lowlight camera performance on Oppo F17 Pro is below average. Night Mode increases the overall exposure of the image but also introduces noise. Under the hood, OPPO F17 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Day-to-day tasks like switching between apps and browsing through social media is a breeze on the device. Color OS 7.2 also features minimum bloatware and comes with very few third-party apps like Amazon, Facebook, WPS Office, Netflix, etc. We also played PUBG Mobile for a couple of hours on the Oppo F17 Pro. The game loads on HD graphics and High frame rate. If you want Ultra frame rate then you can switch to Balanced Graphics. The frame rate was around 40fps at the beginning. After a few minutes of gameplay, the device got warm and we noticed the frame rate drop to around 20 fps. We will share more details of our gaming experience in our Oppo F17 Pro review. The mono speaker at the bottom edge is not the loudest and we would recommend using 3.5mm earphones or wireless earbuds for playing games. The phone also houses a USB Type-C port which charges the 4,000 mAh battery within an hour. Oppo has included a bunch of battery charging safety features like overnight charging mode that optimizes its battery charging at night, so it can reach 100 percent of battery exactly in the morning at your wake time. One of the biggest competitors of the Oppo F17 Pro is the OnePlus Nord that aims at offering you an all-round user experience with its quality combination of hardware and software. Check our OnePlus Nord Review to know more. Another competitor of the Oppo F17 Pro is last year's Redmi K20 Pro. The smartphone comes with a faster processor and the camera performance is top-notch for its price. Read our Redmi K20 Pro review to know more about the device. Poco X2 (review) is another option you could consider. The camera system on the Poco X2, for its price, is definitely among our list of best smartphone cameras. While the screen on the Poco X2 offers 120Hz support, it comes with an LCD instead of an AMOLED found on the Oppo F17 Pro. These were our Oppo F17 Pro first impressions. Stay tuned while we work on the Oppo F17 Pro review, which will be up soon on our website. First Published on Sep 2, 2020 07:38 pm