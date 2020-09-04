Acer Swift 3, Swift 5 with 11th Gen Intel CPUs, Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G-powered Spin 7 launched

Acer recently launched a couple of new laptops in its Swift series with Intel’s newly announced 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors. The new Acer Swift 3 and Swift 5 models also meet Intel’s Evo platform requirements, ensuring they have extremely high standards of productivity. Additionally, Acer also unveiled the new Spin 7, which debuts as the world’s first notebook to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G processor.

The Acer Swift 5 starts from USD 999.99 (Roughly Rs 73,300), while the Acer Swift 3 is available in a 13.5-inch and 14-inch model. The Swift 3 (SF313-53) is priced starting from USD 799.99 (Roughly Rs 58,700) whereas the Swift 3 (SF314-59) starts from USD 699.99 (Roughly Rs. 51,300). The price of the Acer Spin 7 is yet to be announced.

Acer Swift 5

The Acer Swift 5 sports a 14-inch Full HD display with a peak brightness of 340 nits and 100-percent coverage of the sRGB colour gamut. The notebook can be equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors paired with Intel’s Iris Xe graphics. The Acer Swift 5’s touchscreen is protected with a layer of antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. Acer also claims you can get 17 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Acer Swift 3

The Acer Swift 3 features a 13.5-inch display with 2,256x1,504 pixels resolution with a peak brightness of 400 nits and 100-percent of sRGB coverage. Additionally, the Swift 3 (SF314-59) sports a 14-inch Full HD display with a n82.73-percent screen-to-body ratio. The notebook also features Intel’s 11th Gen Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Acer Swift 3 can deliver up to 18 hours of battery life.

Acer Spin 7

The Acer Spin 7 debuts as the first notebook powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G processor paired with a Snapdragon X55 5G Modem. The notebook features a 14-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen. The laptop arrives with Acer Active Stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The Spin 7 offers 5G support with both mmWave and sub-6 GHz frequencies as well as LTE, and Wi-Fi.