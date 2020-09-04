172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|acer-swift-3-swift-5-with-11th-gen-intel-cpus-snapdragon-8cx-gen-2-5g-powered-spin-7-launched-5797391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Discover how ETFs can enhance your portfolio at the Making ETFs More Mutual webinar today at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 01:03 PM IST

Acer Swift 3, Swift 5 with 11th Gen Intel CPUs, Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G-powered Spin 7 launched

Both the Swift 3 and Swift 5 meet Intel’s Evo platform requirements.

Acer recently launched a couple of new laptops in its Swift series with Intel’s newly announced 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors. The new Acer Swift 3 and Swift 5 models also meet Intel’s Evo platform requirements, ensuring they have extremely high standards of productivity. Additionally, Acer also unveiled the new Spin 7, which debuts as the world’s first notebook to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G processor.

The Acer Swift 5 starts from USD 999.99 (Roughly Rs 73,300), while the Acer Swift 3 is available in a 13.5-inch and 14-inch model. The Swift 3 (SF313-53) is priced starting from USD 799.99 (Roughly Rs 58,700) whereas the Swift 3 (SF314-59) starts from USD 699.99 (Roughly Rs. 51,300). The price of the Acer Spin 7 is yet to be announced.

Acer Swift 5

Close

The Acer Swift 5 sports a 14-inch Full HD display with a peak brightness of 340 nits and 100-percent coverage of the sRGB colour gamut. The notebook can be equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors paired with Intel’s Iris Xe graphics. The Acer Swift 5’s touchscreen is protected with a layer of antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. Acer also claims you can get 17 hours of battery life on a single charge.

related news

Acer

Acer Swift 3

The Acer Swift 3 features a 13.5-inch display with 2,256x1,504 pixels resolution with a peak brightness of 400 nits and 100-percent of sRGB coverage. Additionally, the Swift 3 (SF314-59) sports a 14-inch Full HD display with a n82.73-percent screen-to-body ratio. The notebook also features Intel’s 11th Gen Intel Core i7 and Core i5 processors paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Acer Swift 3 can deliver up to 18 hours of battery life.

Acer Spin 7

The Acer Spin 7 debuts as the first notebook powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G processor paired with a Snapdragon X55 5G Modem. The notebook features a 14-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen. The laptop arrives with Acer Active Stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The Spin 7 offers 5G support with both mmWave and sub-6 GHz frequencies as well as LTE, and Wi-Fi.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 01:03 pm

tags #Acer #laptops

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.