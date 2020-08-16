172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|galaxy-z-fold-2-vs-galaxy-fold-what-are-the-differences-5712361.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Fold: What are the differences?

The Galaxy Fold is priced at Rs 1,73,999, while the Z Fold 2 is yet to launch in India.

Moneycontrol News

Samsung unveiled the second iteration of its foldable smartphone on August 5 alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series. But in terms of improvements, we decided to compare the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with its predecessor. Our comparison will focus on the specifications and improvements or changes made on Samsung’s second-gen foldable phone.

Display

One of the biggest, and in our mind the most significant improvement on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is seen on the cover display. The Galaxy Fold’s cover display measured a meagre 4.6 inches, which made for an undesirable smartphone experience. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 gives you a 6.23-inch cover display, in line with most modern smartphones.

Close

This perfectly balances out the foldable smartphone experience, allowing you to use the device in phone or tablet orientation without limitations from its predecessor. While we are on the subject of displays, even the internal panel on the Z Fold 2 is superior, with a smoother 120Hz refresh rate.

Design

In terms of design, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 looks more premium than its predecessor. The Galaxy Fold’s plain glass back has been replaced with a smooth matte finish, similar to that of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The overall design also features a more refined look with an improved hinge. Lastly, the camera area on the internal display of the Galaxy Fold has been replaced by a hole-punch camera cutout on the Z Fold 2, offering significantly more screen real estate.

Galaxy_Fold

Performance

There is not much to talk about in terms of performance; the Z Fold 2 receives the usual performance upgrades over its predecessor. However, the Z Fold 2 only arrive in a 5G model with the Snapdragon 865 SoC at the helm.

Cameras

Samsung has made minor improvements to the cameras on the Galaxy Z Fold 2, but it will be impossible to tell just how much better they are without testing the two devices. The only change here is the single camera on the internal display as compared to two cameras on the original Fold.

Galaxy Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 2
ModelGalaxy Z Fold 2 Galaxy Fold
ChipsetSnapdragon 865Snapdragon 855
Main Display7.6 inches FHD+ (1768 x 2208 pixels) AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+7.3 inches FHD+ (1536 x 2152 pixels) AMOLED, 60Hz, HDR10+
Cover Display6.23 inches HD+ (816 x 2260 pixels) AMOLED, 25:9 Aspect Ratio4.6 inches HD+ (720 x 1680 pixels) AMOLED, 21:9 Aspect Ratio
Memory12GB RAM / 256GB Storage12GB RAM / 512GB Storage
Rear Camera12 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.4 (Telephoto) + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4 + 12 MP, f/2.4 (Telephoto) + 16 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide)
Front Camera 10 MP, f/2.2 10 MP, f/2.2 + 8 MP, f/1.9
Cover Camera 10 MP, f/2.2 10 MP, f/2.2
Battery 4500 mAh, 25W Wired Charging, 11W Wireless Charging 4380 mAh, 15W Wired Charging, 15W Wireless Charging,
Software Android 10, One UI 2.5 Android 10, One UI 2.1
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 06:48 pm

