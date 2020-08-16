Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Fold: What are the differences?

Samsung unveiled the second iteration of its foldable smartphone on August 5 alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series. But in terms of improvements, we decided to compare the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with its predecessor. Our comparison will focus on the specifications and improvements or changes made on Samsung’s second-gen foldable phone.

Display

One of the biggest, and in our mind the most significant improvement on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is seen on the cover display. The Galaxy Fold’s cover display measured a meagre 4.6 inches, which made for an undesirable smartphone experience. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 gives you a 6.23-inch cover display, in line with most modern smartphones.

This perfectly balances out the foldable smartphone experience, allowing you to use the device in phone or tablet orientation without limitations from its predecessor. While we are on the subject of displays, even the internal panel on the Z Fold 2 is superior, with a smoother 120Hz refresh rate.

Design

In terms of design, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 looks more premium than its predecessor. The Galaxy Fold’s plain glass back has been replaced with a smooth matte finish, similar to that of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The overall design also features a more refined look with an improved hinge. Lastly, the camera area on the internal display of the Galaxy Fold has been replaced by a hole-punch camera cutout on the Z Fold 2, offering significantly more screen real estate.

Performance

There is not much to talk about in terms of performance; the Z Fold 2 receives the usual performance upgrades over its predecessor. However, the Z Fold 2 only arrive in a 5G model with the Snapdragon 865 SoC at the helm.

Cameras

Samsung has made minor improvements to the cameras on the Galaxy Z Fold 2, but it will be impossible to tell just how much better they are without testing the two devices. The only change here is the single camera on the internal display as compared to two cameras on the original Fold.