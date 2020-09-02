Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 3080, 3090 GPUs launched; India prices and availability announced

Nvidia has unveiled its next-generation of GPUs, the GeForce RTX 30 series, that comes as a massive performance upgrade. The GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3090 are based on the new Ampere architecture and feature Nvidia's second-gen RTX ray-tracing cores, GDDR6X memory, and faster AI processing.

Nvidia claims that the new GeForce RTX 30 series offers nearly twice the performance and power efficiency of the GeForce RTX 20 series.

GeForce RTX 3070

The GeForce RTX 3070 is the most affordable among the three and is claimed to be 60 percent faster than GeForce RTX 2070. GeForce RTX 3070 is also faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti while costing less than half. It also supports 1440p and even 4K gaming.

GeForce RTX 3070 price in India

Nvidia has launched the GeForce RTX 3070 for Rs 51,000. The graphics card will be available for purchase in October in India.

GeForce RTX 3080

The GeForce RTX 3080 is being put forward as the “Ultimate Gaming GPU”. Nvidia states that the GeForce RTX 3080 is twice as fast as the GeForce RTX 2080 and supports 10GB of 19GB GDDR6x RAM. It also supports 4K60fps gameplay

GeForce RTX 3080 price in India

The GeForce RTX 3080 will be available in India starting September 17 for Rs 71,000.

GeForce RTX 3090

The GeForce RTX 3090, aka the “big ferocious GPU”, is Nvidia’s flagship graphics card. The GPU features a new dual-axial airflow design with one fan on the front and another on the rear. Nvidia said that this design, coupled with a triple-slot cooler, will make the GeForce RTX 3090 10x quieter and up to 30 degrees cooler than the current generation design.

GeForce RTX 3090 has 24GB of GDDR6X RAM and supports up to 8K60fps visuals.

GeForce RTX 3090 price in India

GeForce RTX 3090 will be available in India starting September 24. The company has launched its flagship card for Rs 1,52,000.