MSI announces new Summit E and Summit B series notebooks with 11th Gen Intel CPUs

MSI recently launched new Summit E15, Summit E14, Summit B15, and Summit B14 laptops focused on business consumers. All the new Summit laptops are powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPUs. The Summit series is part of MSI’s “Business and Productivity” lineup.

MSI Summit B15

The MSI Summit B15 is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel. The laptop can be configured with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with the integrated Iris Xe graphics. The laptops can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM clocked at 3,200 MHz. The notebook also features a Thunderbolt 4 port.

MSI Summit B14

The MSI B14 features the same specs as the B15, although you get a smaller 14-inch Full HD IPS display. You also lose out on the Thunderbolt 4 port, while RAM is limited to 32GB.

MSI Summit E15

The MSI Summit E15 can be configured with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with a discrete GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU or integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. The notebook can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM and features two Thunderbolt 4 ports. The Summit E15 sports a 15.6-inch 4K UHD display with 100-percent Adobe RGB coverage.

MSI Summit E14

The MSI Summit E14 can be equipped with the same specs as the E15, although you get a smaller 14-inch Full HD IPS panel. Additionally, you also lose out on the Thunderbolt 4 port, while RAM is limited to 32GB.

MSI has not provided any details on the pricing of its new Summit laptops just yet, although the company has said that the notebooks are expected to go on sale in the US sometime during the start of next month. There is no information on international availability just yet.