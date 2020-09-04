PUBG Mobile ban | Akshay Kumar launches combat game FAU-G, hails PM Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat

Chinese online multiplayer game PUBG Mobile was recently banned in India over security concerns. The move sparked a buzz among the youth, who claimed the ban on the addictive game left a vacuum in their lives.

Thankfully, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has come up with an alternative. The action star announced the launch of Fearless And United Guard (FAU-G) -- a multiplayer combat game that will be akin to PUBG. The action game is being developed under Akshay Kumar’s mentorship and is expected to be ready by October end.



Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

Taking to Twitter on September 4, Kumar said: “For youngsters in India, gaming is becoming an important form of entertainment. With FAU-G, I am hoping that as they play the game they will learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers.

The actor said that not only will FAU-G support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat but also help the family of martyrs. Twenty percent of the game’s net proceeds will be donated to the ‘Bharat Ke Veer Trust’ set up by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The game will reportedly be based on real-life scenarios that the Indian security forces have encountered, including domestic and foreign threats. The first level will be set in the Galwan Valley, where the violent clashes had broken out between Indian and Chinese troops in June 2020.

The game will be available both on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. It is being developed by a Bengaluru-based gaming publisher.

Dayanidhi MG, co-founder, and CEO of the gaming publisher said: "We have in-depth experience in different genres specially mid-core games. We managed genre-defining MOBA games like Vainglory of SuperEvil Megacorp for the worldwide audience. We have also worked with global studios like Rovio. We have an experienced team and is constantly expanding to bring the best talent together to create games that Indian gamers can relate to while playing."

With ANI inputs.